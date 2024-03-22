A Guide to Empowering the Women Around You 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I was blissfully unaware of the discrimination and systemic barriers that limit the opportunities of women. As I have matured, I have come to appreciate those who have lessened the divide and empowered the women around them. To effectively create positive change and ensure all women feel empowered, all women must empower other women around them. Here are a few ways to empower the women around you.

Mentoring

Mentoring is a constructive way to build relationships and encourage growth. Having someone to look up to and seeing their strength is encouraging, especially to young women. Sometimes, encouragement and advice are necessary to navigate through difficult situations women may experience.

Acceptance

Cultivating an environment of mutual respect by embracing our differences is crucial in building a community that empowers others. Make sure everyone has a voice, provide kind constructive feedback, and emphasize a supportive learning environment. Striving to include everyone is the key to becoming stronger and more confident.

Advocacy

You need to recognize that individuals have varying levels of confidence. Advocating for those who may feel silenced or marginalized is necessary to eliminate barriers. Furthermore, supporting other women creates a sense of belonging and importance.

Mindful Communication

Your response to certain situations and your word choices make a big difference in how you’re perceived. I had to learn the hard way that phrases like “I’m sorry” needed to be removed from my vocabulary and replaced with ones that lead to more productive conversations. Word choices and your portrayal of other women and yourself make a big impact on how others feel and are approached.

A collective effort must be made to empower women, so they are able to meet their full potential. Mentorship, acceptance, advocacy, and mindful communication are pivotal when it comes to creating an environment that empowers women, allowing them to thrive. By intentionally focusing on empowering the women around us, we can create a future in which women can realize their true strength and potential.