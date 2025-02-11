The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As bright leaves fall from the trees, winter steadily approaches. Students at Michigan State University come from all across the globe. As someone who has lived in Michigan her whole life, I’m used to snow in October, early sunsets, and winter dragging along until March. For people from tropical or warm areas, Midwestern weather can feel like a slap in the face. One minute it’s sunny with a breeze, the next it’s snowing. This year, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts that Michigan will have a wet and cool winter with above average precipitation. To help students deal with the upcoming cold, I compiled a list of winter recommendations.

A good quality coat is a necessity. I suggest a waterproof, long coat with a hood. I prefer having a coat that goes past my knees because it makes walks around campus less chilly. A hood is nice for rain or flurries flying at your face. The coat doesn’t have to be expensive, but it helps to have a nice one that you can wear when it’s miserable outside.

Since the weather in Michigan tends to flip around, layers are essential. I like to wear undershirts, jackets, cardigans, or flannels. You want clothes that you can adjust to the temperature. You can be stylish while staying warm, but sometimes sacrifices have to be made for comfort.

A nice pair of winter boots goes a long way. I like having a darker-colored pair with traction. You are going to want a pair of boots besides Uggs. Tall shoes are important because they protect your feet from the elements. Waterproofed shoes are also a must because there is a lot of ice, slush, mud, and snow.

If you have a car, you should get an ice scraper and/or a snow brush to clear your windshield. Depending on the year, Michigan can get a lot of snow, so it is nice to have something to move the snow or ice off your windshield. It’s a lot easier to grab the brush instead of using your hand or glove.

With winter comes illness. Make sure to take care of yourself. Wash your hands, cover your mouth while coughing, and go to the doctor when you feel sick. Take advantage of the resources at MSU. Students get three free medical visits at Olin Health Center each year.

Health is not just physical, it’s also mental. Seasonal depression is a real thing. I am not a professional by any means, but some things that may help are exercising, light therapy lamps or alarm clocks, and reaching out to friends or professionals. There are numerous mental health resources at MSU such as CAPS, so feel free to utilize them.

Even if you don’t take everything I mentioned into account, at least one of my tips should be able to help you in the upcoming months. Stay safe and warm this winter!