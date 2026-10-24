5 Ways to Maximize Spooky Season This Year 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is arguably the best time of year, specifically spooky season. But sometimes it can seem like it passes by so quickly, and before you know it, it’s Christmas time. There are so many fun things you can do to really squeeze all of the spooky vibes out of this season, so here are five things to do to maximize spooky season this year.

Movies.

Halloween movies are one of the best and most diverse genres. If you’re looking for something more cozy: Hocus Pocus, Over the Garden Wall (a cute little TV series), and Twitches are some of my favorites. Or if you’re into more of a scary vibe, Scream and Nightmare on Elm Street are great classics. Once you pick your movie, set up the vibe: light some candles, grab some halloween blankets, and invite your friends over for a spooky night.

Baking.

‘Tis the season for spooky treats. My favorite thing to make is pumpkin bread: a combination of chocolate and cinnamony goodness. Try something new! Look up pumpkin themed desserts and challenge yourself.

Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!

Pick a coffee shop and make it a goal to try all of their seasonal beverages throughout the season. Go all the way and do a taste test with your friends! If you’re on a budget, you can look up recipes online and try those out too. From cookie butter to pecan, you’re bound to find something you like.

Read a book.

Fall is a great time to create a fresh to-be-read list full of spooky reads. Browse Booktok for some inspo and then head to the library or Barnes and Nobles and pick them out. Then, read! Actually put your phone down and immerse yourself in the cozy or haunting vibe of your fall book.

Get outside.

Fall has the best weather (in my opinion) and the colors are so beautiful, so get outside! Go for a walk in nature, take some pictures, collect anything pretty you see, and when you get back, put it in a scrapbook for memories. You could even find a nice spot to sit and read.