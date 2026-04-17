5 Oscar-Snubbed Movies That Are Worth The Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Oscars came and went without awarding Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons for their acclaimed performances in Bugonia: a modern remake of the Korean film Save the Green Planet. That silence invited me to revisit films that I’ve enjoyed whose titles weren’t written on the winner’s card. I am as far from a movie critic as one can be, but I will analyze a few movies that I believe are worth watching and deserving of recognition from the Academy; spoilers ahead.

Bugonia: snubbed for Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons).

I was predisposed to believe this movie would be good before watching it; if it’s worth shaving her head for, Emma Stone must have felt proud of her role. Bugonia is a story of mental illness, conspiracy, cycles of abuse, and endings that usher new beginnings. Emma Stone plays Michelle, a pharmaceutical CEO who is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons’ character, Teddy Gatz and his cousin Don. Plemons’ character puts Michelle through several tests under the conspiracy that she is an alien from the Andromeda Galaxy. His end goal is to go to the Andromedan mothership and save humanity from the death of the Earth, which he thinks the aliens are causing by killing the bees. Themes of humanity, morality, the cyclical nature of life, and the healing of the planet through evisceration of human life are all explained in a stunning and shocking end montage to Peter, Paul, and Mary’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.” All of this in combination created a compelling watch that I felt moved by.

Brokeback Mountain: snubbed Best Picture.

A controversial picture for its time, Brokeback Mountain is one of the first mainstream representations of queerness and forbidden queer love. Although nominated in 2006, the movie lost to Crash, which was referred to by critics as the safe decision in conjunction with the risk-taking romance tale. Despite its loss, many voiced their support for Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s stand out performances and dedication to keeping the integrity of the characters protected after the Oscars proposed a bit mocking of the movie in between awards. This movie is for those that want to view a devastating queer love story away from the city masses that would have denounced it, as they could be true to themselves in this mountainscape.

Sleepy Hollow: snubbed Best Performance (Johnny Depp).

Let’s get one thing straight: if Johnny Depp’s name is in the credits, I am watching the movie. This rendition of Sleepy Hollow might not have the best visual effects, but tells the story tenderly. Depp softens Ichabod Crane and Christina Ricci warms and strengthens Katrina. Depp and Ricci create a shy romance intertwined with mystery and trauma. I was first introduced to this movie in my high school English class and it has stayed in my rewatch list every year since.

Juno: snubbed Best Picture.

Classic, heartfelt, and silly, Juno is an untraditional romance that highlights teenage struggle and young love. Elliot Page and Michael Cera’s characters, although loved by many, were overlooked by the Academy due to the playful nature of the film among other dramatic nominees. I enjoy how the movie juxtaposes reckless teenage decisions with tangible problems that wait for adulthood in Jennifer Garner’s character’s longing for a child. I have not met many who haven’t seen Juno, but always speak well of it in those circumstances.

IT (2017): snubbed Best Actor nomination (Bill Skarsgård).

During my formative years, I stumbled upon the movie that I will continue to appreciate in my adult life. The 2017 remake of Stephen King’s IT singlehandedly shaped my years 11-14 with the incredible performance by Bill Skarsgård as the reimagined, more physically terrifying clown known by many. This rendition of Stephen King’s over 1,000 page story was made at the perfect time — allotting enough time for the 1990 miniseries to become an iconic movie for its time. As years pass, Tim Curry’s clown persona becomes rather funny to watch. Bill Skarsgård’s interpretation of Pennywise brought new fear and a deepness to the monster. Not only was Skarsgård’s performance notable, up and coming child actors like Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, and Jaeden Martell got to make their mark as the victims and victors of Pennywise’s fight. This movie gave me many sleepless nights at 13 years old, and will continue to stay with me because of the great performances from the cast.

From intergalactic beings to untraditional romances, the movies that feel like home to me come from all genres. Once again, I am far from a critic; movies that hold significance to me have been prevalent in the developmental stages of my life, and I remember them specifically for the changes they enacted on my perspective and core values. Even though the Academy passed on some of my favorite films, I stay attached to them through my worldview.