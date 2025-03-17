This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Many people have already begun to decorate their homes with bows, candles, garland, and lights outside while town centers are all done up with a tree and presents underneath. The holidays are my favorite time of the whole year because I get to be with family and friends who are all home from college. The chilly weather makes it perfect for movie marathons with hot cocoa and treats galore.

All this being said, winter break is a great time to go visit a new city, or even a new country, that looks like it just came out of a holiday movie. The holiday decorations create a warm, cheerful ambiance that lifts spirits and brings people together. The lights, music, and decor often evoke nostalgia and joy. From home to a winter wonderland to a tropical vacation, there is a destination for you during the holiday season.

Bruges, Belgium

Bruges is at the top of the list for quaint towns to visit during the holidays because of the atmosphere, activities, and food available. This town in Europe decorates the whole downtown making it look like a holiday fairy tail. Garland and bows are wrapped around each light post with frosted greenery all around providing a festive energy for all visitors.

Activities in this town include walking through the Christmas market chalets with a cup of rich hot chocolate, skating in the center ice rink, and walking through the many museums when you need to warm up from the cold. The architecture is unique with its medieval buildings and cobblestone streets, blending in many of Europe’s more well known destinations. Be sure to find a lace souvenir as you head out of this magical town because Bruges is known for their luxurious handcrafted lace shops all throughout the town.

New York City, New York

Taking us back to the United States, let me walk you through why you should take a trip to NYC for your holiday vacation. The crown jewel of the holiday season in New York City is the Rockefeller Christmas tree that looms over the ice rink, providing a beautiful backdrop for you to pose with your Ralph’s hot chocolate in hand.

From light shows to shopping, there is plenty to do in the city during the holiday season. The Brooklyn Botanical Gardens are the perfect night time activity to get you just outside of Manhattan for the evening. They host an array of light shows featuring local and international artists’ work as well as the winter cathedral and fire garden set to music and colorful lights. The Rockettes are also an integral part of the city that you can’t miss if you are visiting. This dance features the iconic leg kick with new music, eye-catching costumes, and audience involvement.

Along with plenty of activities, there is an amazing food scene with Michelin star restaurants, festive bars, and any cuisine you could imagine. Take lots of pictures and be sure to soak in the spirit of the holidays if you choose New York City as your winter wonderland.

Kennebunkport, Maine

New England is just as enchanting during the holiday season as it is throughout the rest of the year, but the coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine takes holiday cheer to a whole new level. For those looking to embrace the holiday spirit while enjoying the cozy comforts of a festive escape, this destination is a must-visit.

Kennebunkport hosts its annual Christmas Prelude during the first two weeks of December, building anticipation for Christmas Day. Every storefront is decked out in decor worthy of a Hallmark movie, and a grand Christmas tree frosted with bells and ornaments stands proudly at the heart of the festivities. Snow-covered sailboats in the harbor add to the charm, creating a magical coastal holiday vibe, while wreaths on shop doors invite visitors to step into the season’s warmth.

Local restaurants join the celebration by serving festive dishes and drinks, with highlights including The Burleigh and The Boathouse Restaurant, which transforms into the whimsical Coastal Lighthouse Village. In Kennebunkport, the holiday season feels like stepping into a snow globe filled with cheer and coastal charm.

The Cayman Islands, UK

Are you uninterested in my cold, snowy recommendations so far? I have just the suggestion for you! The Cayman Islands are a dreamy tropical paradise for those who want to escape the cold winter months. This group of islands in the western Caribbean Sea are a part of the United Kingdom and can make for the perfect festive location.

The soft white sand is the perfect substitution for snow and the temperature during the winter fluctuates between 70-80 degrees Fahrenheit. The holidays can be stressful and seasonal depression can make anyone its victim, but a warm beach with lots of vitamin D and stress relieving walks on the beach can be the perfect medicine.

Not to worry, the festivities are still represented with palm trees wrapped in lights and Santa Clause in board shorts on a surfboard. The Parade of Lights and a holiday market are sure to keep your spirit alive, and an all inclusive might need to be the next thing on your wishlist.

Traveling around the holidays sounds exciting and spirits are up as you’re on your way to your final destination, but there are important things to take into consideration when planning your holiday adventure. The holidays are a busy time for airports, car rentals, hotels and other accommodations, so be sure to plan ahead. Book tickets months in advance to ensure you’re paying a fair amount and reserve a car as soon as possible to avoid the headache of car rental lines at the airport. In the past you may have gotten away with showing up at your destination and getting a hotel room on the spot, but during the winter holiday months most places will be booked and sold out.

Weather is also something you should research and pack according to. Are you traveling somewhere tropical or are you looking for that white christmas experience? No matter where you are traveling, research events unique to the destination to ensure you are getting the most out of your trip. Plan, plan, and plan again so you are able to rest and enjoy your holiday vacation while avoiding the stress and making unforgettable memories.

The holiday season offers the chance to explore many destinations which bring festive cheer to life, be it the snow-covered charm of Bruges, the bustling energy of New York City, the cozy coastal magic of Kennebunkport, or the sun-kissed beaches of the Cayman Islands. Each location provides a different way to celebrate, melding holiday traditions with its unique atmosphere and attractions. With proper planning and in the spirit of the season, you can make your holiday getaway run smoothly and one to always remember. Now pack your bags, choose a destination, and get ready for a new tradition to unfold.