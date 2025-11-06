5 Fun And Affordable Hobbies For Busy College Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As busy college students, many of us no longer have the time or money to keep up with some of the hobbies we once enjoyed. This often means coming home to rot in bed and scroll on social media in the little free time we have. Having fallen into this routine, I know how easy it can be. While I love a good hour of scroll time, I also recognize that it’s not the best for my mental health, and I miss many of the hobbies I used to love. That’s why I’m on a journey to discover new, low-maintenance, college-friendly hobbies that can spice up my free time and bring more joy into my life. Here are some of my tried-and-true favorites that are perfect for even the busiest of students.

Crafting

When I’m ready to relax, I’m often in search of a creative outlet that keeps my mind busy and distracted from the chaos of my day. For moments like these, I’ve found that crafting is the perfect way to unwind. While crafting supplies can be expensive, there are also many budget-friendly crafts, such as coloring and scrapbooking, that are fun as well. Recently, coloring has become a popular hobby shared on TikTok, especially with aesthetic coloring books available on Amazon for under $10. Additionally, college students can often print coloring pages for free at their school’s library, where they typically have markers or other coloring supplies available. Not to mention this is easy to do on the go and in between classes. Alternatively, while it requires a few more supplies, scrapbooking is the perfect way to document your time in college and express yourself creatively. This is something you can do on your own or with friends, and many supplies can even be found at thrift stores.

Trying new workouts

Sometimes, the best way to relieve stress is by moving your body, and on a college campus, there are endless opportunities for exercise. One of my favorite ways to stay active is to try new exercise classes offered by my school. They’re easy to sign up for and are usually only an hour long, which is the perfect amount of time. Some common classes offered often include yoga, pilates, cycling, Zumba and strength training. If you haven’t tried one yet, it’s a good idea to explore what fitness resources your college offers. Had I not taken one of these classes, I never would have discovered how much I love cycling. Additionally, if you don’t enjoy working out in a group, a simple alternative is to buy a yoga mat and try out different workout videos on YouTube. This way, you can still get in your daily movement without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

Journaling

Since my freshman year, journaling has become a big part of my life and one of my favorite hobbies to relieve stress. Not only is it quick and easy, it helps to improve my mental health and can be nice to look back on as I document my college memories. Whether I write for five minutes or an hour, I always feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders after writing everything down, from the good to the bad. I also enjoy bullet journaling because it allows me to express myself in more ways than one. TikTok and Pinterest both have great ideas for fun calligraphy and different month-based activities, making bullet journaling the perfect creative outlet.

Going on walks

To some, going on a walk may sound like the most boring hobby ever. However, there are many ways to make walking fun, along with numerous mental and physical health benefits. My favorite way to incorporate a walk into my routine is to walk to get my daily coffee or sweet treat, especially when the weather is nice. Not only does this get me outside for some fresh air, but it also gives me something to look forward to at the end of each walk. Additionally, while many students already spend a lot of time walking to and from classes, there are several ways you can turn your walk to class into one of the best parts of your day. Listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks while simply observing the nature around me has truly helped to reduce my stress and mentally prepares me for my next class.

Making a college bucket list

For many people who get bored easily, sticking to one hobby for too long isn’t realistic. However, creating a college bucket list allows you to try many different things while experiencing every aspect of college life. Your college bucket list can also be tailored to your goals and lifestyle. You can choose to complete all the items by the end of the semester, or over the course of all four years, and either on your own or with friends. Some bucket list items might include attending at least one game of every sport or even starting a new club on campus. Whatever you choose to add to your bucket list, you can be sure that you will always have something fun to fill your free time with.

Although hobbies can be difficult to maintain in college with limited time and money, that doesn’t mean bed rotting and scrolling on your phone every night is the only option. It is still important to make time for yourself to do things you enjoy, and there are plenty of options out there even for the busiest of college students. These are just a few hobbies I’ve found to be college student friendly as I try to balance both my studies and having fun.