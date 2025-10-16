My Top 5 Favorite Alani Nu Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I consider myself to be a very big fan of Alani Nu energy drinks. They are my go-to energy drink when I need a pick-me-up. I have tried several flavors and have narrowed down to my top five favorites, and here they are.

1) Witch’s Brew

Sadly this is a flavor that is only available for a limited amount of time during the Halloween season. The flavor of this drink is caramel apple. The green apple flavor was perfectly crisp and not overbearing. Personally, I didn’t really taste the caramel all that much but it definitely added something to the drink other than apple. I truly wish this flavor was available all year-round.

2) Pink Slush

This is my ride-or-die flavor. If I know it’s going to be a rough day, I will definitely be choosing an Alani Pink Slush energy drink over any other flavor. It’s hard to describe exactly what the taste is, but it is very sweet with a few notes of berry. I always can count on this one to hit just right.

3) Cosmic Stardust

This one might be a little bit controversial, but it is definitely a top three flavor for me. It tastes like Trix cereal, but it is very, very sweet. I don’t get this one as often as I would like because I think it is so good, but when I see it, I will usually buy it.

4) Cherry Twist

I enjoy this one, however, I wish there was more lime flavor and less cherry. Don’t get me wrong, I love this flavor, but sometimes the cherry can be a bit much without the lime to balance it out.

5) Hawaiian Shaved Ice

If you’re a coconut lover, you will love this flavor. There is a strong coconut flavor, which I enjoy, but then you also get notes of fruit as well. However, this one is not my favorite because it can get a little too coconutty the more I drink it.

Here you have it, as an avid Alani Nu drinker, these were my top flavors. I do love many more flavors of Alani Nu energy drinks, but the ones listed above are my absolute favorite. Some of you fellow Alani Nu drinkers may be wondering why some of Alani’s most popular orange flavors didn’t make this list. It is simply because I dislike orange-flavored things. With that being said, an honorable mention is the Strawberry Sunrise. This one has a heavy presence of orange but there is a hint of strawberry that takes over, so the orange is not the only thing you taste.

I hope that this list has inspired you to try one of my top five favorite Alani Nu flavors.