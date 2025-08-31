Bringing Back Third Spaces: Why You Should Get A Library Card

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When was the last time you set foot in a library? Unless you’re an avid bookworm, you probably haven’t been to a library since you were a little kid.

Don’t get me wrong, some of my fondest childhood memories include going to my local library. I was always excited to look at new books, check them out (I loved scanning them by myself), and participate in reading challenges or scavenger hunts that the library had going on. But libraries aren’t just a figment of nostalgia; they still have so many great things to offer.

Printed Books

Although Kindles and other digital reading tools are getting increasingly popular, there’s nothing quite like holding a crisp paper book in your hands. You can flip through the pages, feel the imperfect creases, and see how much of the book you have left. Kindles are cool, but everything is becoming digitalized now. Why not go back to the old-school idea of having a real piece of text in your hand? Getting a printed book at the library is such a wonderful experience. But if you still aren’t convinced, I will tell you that you can use a library card to access a ton of free downloadable books for your devices.

Third Spaces

In light of everything happening in the world since the beginning of January, it’s more important than ever that we dive back into third spaces. Third spaces are where communities can come together and be in company, talk, hang out, and learn more about different people. Libraries are perfect to seek out a safe space that isn’t home or work. Whether you go alone and browse books, bring friends to start a book club, or make new friends with whoever is there, libraries are often open and welcome to everyone. You can enjoy community with all kinds of different people and hang out in a beautiful space.

Community Events

Along with this, libraries often have events or community groups that you can get involved in. The East Lansing Public Library has multiple events daily, catered toward different groups of people. They have events like Read to a Dog, LEGO Thursday, and Books on Tap (for those interested in more adult reading events). ELPL also has a Maker Studio which boasts 3D Printing, tool rental, Laser and Vinyl cutters, and more! It’s a great place to experiment with hands-on projects in a low-pressure environment. Libraries are often community-oriented and have cool events for anyone interested.

Resources and Services

If you can’t tell already, libraries have many resources outside of books (although that’s no reason to discount the beautiful selection of printed books they’re proud of). ELPL has multiple big meeting rooms that can be rented out if you need a space to host a meeting. At certain points during the year (starting March 11 this year), ELPL has a Seed Library which allows you to take different types of seeds home to learn about and grow on your own. They also have many different printers you can use if you don’t have your own printer. They have One-on-One Tech help for anyone technologically challenged who can’t navigate online forums easily. ELPL offers a wide range of services anyone can use. Most of the time you have to sign up or let them know you want to use them, but these are still incredibly valuable resources to know about.

Along with exploring literature, libraries are wonderful places to meet people, learn about different cultures, experience community, get help on projects, and much more. Going to the library doesn’t have to be a nostalgic memory, it can (and should!) be a part of your present life. Getting a library card is so easy, and opens doors to many different experiences and resources that can be incredibly helpful, no matter who you are.