Nature’s Boost: Herbal Solutions to Strengthen Your Immune System in Winter

It’s hard to make it through our New Jersey winters without experiencing some cold that will knock you out of orbit. There are many ways to keep your immune system strong and help you tackle these colds and avoid them. Exercising, staying warm, washing your hands, and maintaining a balanced diet are great ways to start. It’s most important to incorporate healthy foods into your daily routine. However, natural herbs that are rich in nutrients help regardless of what you eat throughout the day. Here are some herbs you can incorporate into your daily routine to stay free of illnesses this Winter season.

Ginger:

This is one of my favorite herbs to incorporate into my daily routine. I use it by grating it into boiling water to make tea. You can also take it as a shot which are usually available for purchase at any supermarket. Also, you can make your own shots by blending and straining ginger with turmeric, lemon juice, and honey. Ginger is high in antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory.

Oregano Oil:

Although this herb is more commonly used in dishes, it’s also surprisingly good for getting rid of colds. Oregano oil, which is derived from the oregano plant, is great for bacterial and respiratory infections. You can take a single drop daily to either prevent them or treat them while you are sick. Anytime I’ve been sick, it helps me get better within 2-3 days.

Turmeric Milk Latte:

Very similar to ginger, turmeric has been used around the world for its healing components for centuries. I make sure to include turmeric into my daily routine by making a turmeric milk latte and drinking it before I go to sleep. I mix coconut milk, black pepper, honey, and cinnamon with my turmeric and warm it up on the stove. This latte feels like a warm hug before bed. Here’s a recipe you can follow to make it yourself!

Clove Tea:

I take cloves by adding them to my tea in their raw form. Cloves are good for the immune system due to their antioxidant properties and they help stimulate white blood cell production.