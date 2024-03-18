How to Eat Nutritiously as a College Student on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

As a college student, eating healthy can be a challenge! Through finding cheap items to make meals, it can conflict with a handful of college-related responsibilities. But, eating healthy while on a tight budget is very possible and can even be convenient.

One way to start is by being smart with your grocery shopping. Start by finding supermarkets in your area that offer student discounts or have good sales. For example, weekly flyers are provided at stores such as ShopRite and Stop & Shop and provide deals on necessities and more. Downloading grocery store’s apps also gives you the option to digitally clip coupons, which deducts money at checkout.

Keep in mind that generic brand products are also offered at lower prices.

I’d suggest buying food items that work in multiple dishes, such as fruit, beans, rice, pasta and vegetables. These items tend to be cheap and come with a large quantity of product.

Next, if you are living on campus, you most likely have limited space to cook food. But, you can invest in appliances such as a rice cooker, air fryer, pots, pans and microwave-safe containers. This will allow you to make meals and also store them if you choose to meal prep. Typically, you can find these items at your local Target or Walmart.

Easy foods to make while living in a dorm are soups, pasta, oatmeal, eggs and more. These meals are both nutritious and convenient.

Remember if you have a meal plan, definitely take advantage of it!Utilize the salad bars, grilled meals, healthy grains and carbs when visiting the dining halls. If you come across any dining restrictions, check to see if they have any foods that meet your dietary needs. If not, speak with dining services to see what they can do to help.

Small snacks for when you’re on the go are also helpful while using your meal plan. Think of fruits, nuts and granola bars for when you become hungry between meals.

You can even explore restaurants and cafes in your area that may provide student discounts. This is a fun way to spend time with friends off-campus and enjoy a meal.

Look into stores that tend to sell items in bulk as well, such as Costco and Sam’s Club. These items come at cheaper prices with a lot of food. Consider looking into pre-packaged dishes, snacks and easy to make meals.

Overall, as a college student, eating healthy can be difficult with classes, work and involvement, but you must be willing to explore and prepare meals to keep yourself on the right track. Provide yourself with hearty meals that give you a boost of energy to keep you engaged with college life!