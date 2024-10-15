Fall into Wellness: Self-Care Rituals For The Busy Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Fall usually means one thing…back to school! This also means back to stress and a never-ending pile of homework. Not only are you trying to manage a whole new course load with new professors and peers, but you are also expected to excel like nothing is wrong. This combination can lead to an unnecessary buildup of stress. However, there is a solution! Self-care is one of the best ways to treat yourself and get rid of those negative vibes. Don’t know where to start? I left some autumn-themed tips below! Not only will they make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but they will also help your stress “fall“ away. (Get it?)

🍂 Get Crafty!

The opportunities for fall crafts are endless. Want to do something easy? Go back to your roots and make a hand turkey! Feeling a bit more ambitious and willing to spend some money? Learn how to make a chunky blanket to keep you cozy as it gets colder. Not only does it give your mind something to focus on , you end up with something you get to admire all season long!

🍂 Spa Night!

Having a spa night alone or with friends is a great way to treat your skin and brain! Target and Walmart have great options to create your perfect spa night such as face masks, bath soaks and lip scrubs. (Bonus points if you light a fall-scented candle or use cinnamon-scented essential oils.) Not only are you treating yourself, but you are taking the time to relax and unwind. Whether you choose to indulge in a solo night of pampering or with friends, a spa night is an opportunity to prioritize self-care and rejuvenate your both body and mind.

🍂 Movie Marathon!

I absolutely love fall movies. Whether it’s the heartfelt moments of friendship in “Dead Poets Society” or the cozy family vibes in Little Women, these films create a perfect backdrop for self-care. When Halloween rolls around, you get even more of a selection of movies such as Hocus Pocus or my personal favorite The Addams Family. Each film invites us to celebrate fall, reminding us to savor every moment and take the time to care for ourselves.

🍂 Gratitude Journaling

Journaling is a great hobby to incorporate into your daily routine. Not only is it super simple but it’s cheap and only takes as long as you want it to. Whenever you have time, write down some things that you are grateful for and take the time to appreciate them. You may find yourself writing some of the same things every day and that’s okay! Repetition will help you deepen your appreciation of the small joys in life. Whether you write only a few lines or fill an entire page, take the time to recognize and appreciate the little things in your life.

🍂 Pumpkin. Spice. EVERYTHING.

Personally, one of my favorite parts of fall are the flavors that come with it. More specifically, pumpkin spice. Fall is a great opportunity to unleash your creativity; especially with food. Plain coffee? Pumpkin spice it. Muffins? Pumpkin Spice it. Cookies? Pumpkin spice it. ( Want the perfect fall dessert? I highly recommend Taylor Swift’s Chai Cookies!) Don’t want to cook? Make a fall-themed candle or soap. The possibilities are endless!

🍂 Main Character Walks

Sometimes, the best form of self-care is simply going for a walk. Fall is such a beautiful time of year to be outside; you can admire the vibrant colors of the changing leaves without the extremes of heat or cold. As you stroll, the exercise causes your body to release endorphins (the happy hormones) which will boost your overall mood. So grab your fall playlist, put on your favorite cozy sweater and enjoy the crisp air as you get those steps in! It’s a perfect way to recharge and connect with the season.

Hopefully, some of these self-care tips can help you escape the stress that comes with being back at school. This fall season, we should all take the time to stop and appreciate it while using the new school year to work on our overall wellness. Once you feel that chilly breeze, cuddle up with your favorite blanket, plug in a cinnamon scent pod, and brew a hot cup of tea to rewatch the Twilight saga for the eighth time. I know I will!