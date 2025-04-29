Three Mizzou Things that Sound Terrifying (But Really Aren’t)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started college at the University of Missouri, I genuinely thought I was going to be stressed out by the weirdest things. Not the big, obvious stuff like picking a major or finding my classes on the first day — no. I was spiraling over things like walking into the Rec Center to work out, eating in the dining halls or asking a Teaching Assistant a question I probably could’ve Googled.

Basically, anything remotely social or involving potential public embarrassment was instantly filed under: Terrifying. Do Not Attempt.

But here’s what no one really tells you — half the things you’re scared of as a freshman end up being… kind of chill? Sometimes even fun? And honestly, once you push past the initial awkwardness, they can lead to some pretty great experiences.

So now that I’m at the end of my freshman year, here are three of my very real, very dramatic freshman fears and how they turned out to be not-so-scary after all.

WORKING OUT AT THE REC

Let’s set the scene: You’re a bright-eyed Mizzou student standing outside the legendary Mizzou Rec Center like it’s an exclusive club where everyone’s on the list except you. Maybe you’ve pictured gym bros aggressively grunting while benching your entire bodyweight, intimidatingly synchronized friend groups power-walking laps around the indoor track or the sheer panic of walking in and realizing you have no clue where the cardio machines even are.

Spoiler alert: it’s not that deep. Or scary.

$185.20 of your tuition each semester is already going to the Rec. That’s right. So whether you’re benching 225 pounds or floating around the lazy river in the Tiger Grotto (yes, there’s a lazy river) going to the rec regularly means you’re making the most of your tuition. So unless you enjoy donating to the cause of other people getting abs, maybe it’s time to see what all the dumbbells are about.

Is it intimidating at first? Sure. You might walk in and immediately pretend you’re just looking for the bathrooms while you desperately try and find where the treadmills are. But once you’re in, you’ll quickly realize that everyone is too focused on their own workout to notice you.

Let’s talk about options. Maybe weights aren’t your thing. That’s totally fine, because there’s literally something for everyone. Climbing wall? Check. Indoor track? You bet. Cardio machines? Absolutely. Cycling classes? Only if you’re ready to accidentally find your new personality.

High traffic times? Yeah, it can get busy. But if you time it right (avoiding the 3 p.m. post-class swarm) it’s as chill as a professor who forgets to take attendance.

And seriously, no one is judging you. The person next to you is just hoping you didn’t see them trip over their shoes. We’re all just trying to survive the semester and maybe trick our bodies into releasing some serotonin along the way.

So go forth. Enter the Rec Center. Be confused. Be sore. Be someone who technically paid for it already. You might enjoy yourself.

Eating with New People in the Dining Hall

The first time I got Panda Express at the Student Center ended up being an unexpected lesson in bravery.

I was extremely starving and majorly craving some orange chicken, so I headed to Panda Express. I ordered my chow mein and orange chicken bowl like it was the last meal I’d ever eat, fully intending to eat it alone in my dorm room. Alone. In silence.

But then, I did something wild. I sat down. In public. With people. Three girls, to be exact. Total strangers, already sitting there, deep in some conversation about bio exams and dorm room decorations. I asked if I could sit down with them like I was doing the bravest thing I’d ever done (because it kinda was), and guess what?

They said yes.

Not in a weird, “Oh god, who is this?” way — like, genuinely nice. We talked a little. I laughed. Ate my chow mein without shame. It wasn’t a life-altering moment. I didn’t walk away with three new best friends or matching bracelets or anything. I don’t even remember their names. But for once, I didn’t let the fear of being awkward keep me from doing something human.

And honestly? That one small moment of putting myself out there made it way easier to keep doing it. Whether it’s joining in on a conversation in class, showing up to a club meeting alone or asking someone to study together even if I barely know them — suddenly it doesn’t feel quite as terrifying.

Because once you’ve survived eating with strangers, you can literally do anything.

Attending Office Hours

Whether you’re struggling through chemistry or trying to make sense of economics, you’re bound to be totally lost in at least one class your freshman year.

I was enrolled in Econ 1014 during my first semester, and let me tell you — I was struggling. Big time. I didn’t know when to shift the supply curve, how elasticity worked or why the equilibrium price had to be just right (no Goldilocks jokes, please). I just couldn’t keep it straight.

So, I did the only thing I could do: I swallowed my pride and dragged myself to the TA office hours. Honestly, I thought I’d look like a total moron for asking questions like, “Wait, can you explain why supply shifts when the price of a substitute good goes up?” But the TA’s didn’t care at all. In fact, they explained the content with the same enthusiasm as if I was asking about advanced econ theories, without making me feel like an idiot.

I eventually began to get the hang of things, and I managed to finish the class with an A. And honestly? I can credit that A entirely to how much I leaned on the TAs for help. I’m not saying I became an Econ guru overnight, but I definitely got a better handle on the subject.

Here’s the thing: most of your freshman year classes are huge lectures. Your professor most likely doesn’t even know your name, let alone notice if you’re struggling to differentiate between the short-run and long-run in production theory. Unless you make an effort to seek help, no one will know you need it, and you could easily fall behind. The TAs are there for exactly that.

TAs aren’t nearly as intimidating as you think. I’ve even (shudder) asked a professor for one-on-one help, and to my surprise, I left feeling more confident and with a stronger relationship with her. Sure, I was sweating, but it was worth it.

So please, advocate for yourself when things get confusing. Office hours aren’t just some optional thing professors and TAs throw on the syllabus for fun; they’re your lifeline. Use them. Ask the “dumb” questions (spoiler: they’re not dumb), show up even when you’re lost and don’t be afraid to admit you’re struggling. That’s how you learn, and that’s how you grow.

Final thoughts

If there’s one thing freshman year taught me, it’s that things that may seem scary aren’t so bad after you do them once.

What started out as terrifying — walking into the Rec, sitting with strangers or asking my TA’s for help — slowly turned into stuff I actually look forward to. And now? I feel a lot more ready for sophomore year. Not because I suddenly know everything, but because I’ve faced some of the small, weird fears and come out the other side.

So if you’re feeling overwhelmed or intimidated, that’s okay. But don’t let that stop you from showing up. Freshman year is full of firsts — lean into them. You’ll surprise yourself with what you’re capable of.

