Coffee shops, vintage malls and bookstores have become my favorite spots for weekend adventures. Whenever I need a place that isn’t work or home, one of these prime locations is my go-to. But even though these places are stores, I don’t feel guilty walking out empty-handed or spending too much time there. In a shopping mall, I feel the need to buy something or not linger for too long but in these places, I can spend hours and leave spending under $10. There’s something special about these spaces—they offer more than just a transaction. They provide a sense of belonging, a place to simply exist.

What’s aRe third spaceS?

Sociologist Ray Oldenburg expanded on this idea in his 1989 book “The Great Good Place,” where he introduced the concept of “third spaces.” According to Oldenburg, a balanced life requires engagement in three key areas: home, work and third places—social environments where people can gather, relax and connect with others. These spaces serve as essential cultural hubs, fostering community and enriching daily life beyond productivity and obligation.

When I sat down to write this article, I thought about what all my favorite spots have in common. What is the one thing that stood out? They create a specific atmosphere that inspires me. While I might get a coffee when I go to a coffee shop, I’m really paying for the experience—a delicious treat, a cozy place to work and an environment that fuels my creativity. Most of the time, I walk out of a bookstore or a vintage mall empty-handed but the simple act of browsing and discovering new things makes the trip feel worth it.

As Shelly Horst told Vogue Business, “People are craving unique experiences.” It’s not enough to simply offer a product—companies must create an environment where customers feel welcome to linger, engage and enjoy themselves without the pressure to buy. Gen Z is looking for a place to go that isn’t their workplace, isn’t home and doesn’t burn a hole in their pockets. In other words, Gen Z is seeking out third spaces.

According to Wealth Formula, an overwhelming majority of young adults prioritize spending money on unique experiences or local attractions over material items because of the lasting memories they create. This generation values adventure, connection, authenticity and storytelling—factors that influence their buying decisions more than anything.

But adventure doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Third spaces offer that same sense of exploration and connection without breaking the bank. For college students and young adults, they provide an accessible way to experience the world. If you’re looking to add a third space to your life, here are some budget-friendly options to try:

Cafés & Coffee Shops

Nothing beats enjoying a sweet treat while writing, reading, coloring or simply relaxing. Most coffee shops and cafés have free WiFi and the most immaculate vibes. I’m most productive when I have a matcha in hand, headphones on and a beautiful space around me. I also seem to have a streak of having the best conversations in coffee shops—even with strangers. You never know who you’ll meet!

Bookstores & Libraries

A classic third space – bookstores and libraries. Most libraries are free of charge and offer a restful haven to get work done or just unwind. The books lining the shelves and the quiet atmosphere make them the perfect place to focus or daydream. I love putting in my headphones, listening to classical music and getting stuff done at Ellis Library, but any library or bookstore can create that same magic.

Vintage & Thrift Stores

They are perfect for browsing—even if you don’t buy anything. Shopping second hand isn’t just about finding clothes, it’s about the thrill of the chase. You never know what you’re going to stumble upon—a hidden gem or a piece with a story. Thrift stores are about the experience, not just the purchase, which makes them a perfect third space.

Parks & Botanical Gardens

My personal favorite is a nature-filled third space that offers fresh air, movement and a mental reset. Whether it’s walking through a botanical garden, reading under a tree or even playing on a playground, parks provide a beautiful escape from daily life. For me, nothing feels more refreshing than spending time outdoors, especially in the spring when flowers are in bloom.

So, if you’re craving a change of scenery, a little inspiration or just a cozy place to exist, seek out a third space. Whether it’s a corner café, a library or a hidden thrift store, these places are waiting to be explored. So, where will you go next?