Now that the spring semester has begun, classes are back in full swing, which means more homework, more papers and even more studying for Mizzou students. I decided to poll 30 of these students to discover their favorite study spots and why they like them so much! Whether you’re looking for a new secret spot for this semester or are curious about where other students get their work done, here is a list of the top 11 spots to study in Columbia!

11. MizzouRec (9%)

In last place, we have the recreational center here at Mizzou. Inside of the facility there is a small area full of tables, outlets, and even a machine where you can simultaneously walk and do your homework. Despite being one of my personal favorite spots to study, most people did not agree, as there is a lot of noise and background chatter when you go to study here. However, if you are someone who needs a little bit of background noise to focus, the Rec might be perfect for you!

10. Student Center – Top Floor (13%)

While the top floor of the Student Center doesn’t get a lot of attention for being a good study space, it still has some pretty cool qualities! From the comfy couches all around the balcony to the study rooms that you can rent out, this floor is great for people who need a quick place to get some studying in during a busy week!

9. Student Center – Main Floor (18%)

Understandably, the middle section of the Student Center wasn’t ranked very high on many people’s lists. It is mostly for grabbing lunch or playing pool in The Shack, but people who like studying here say that the background noise and the amount of people are great for them to get their work done!

8. MEMORIAL UNION (22%)

Memorial Union is similar to the Student Center due to Starbucks and Wheatstone being a prime appeal. Most people who enjoy coming here to study like having accessible treats from both of those establishments, as well as the accessibility of it for studying in-between classes or with other people. It can be a little overwhelming during the after-class rush, but this is definitely the place for you if you love Starbucks and being around other people when you study!

7. Dorm Rooms (27%)

Dorm rooms are probably some of the least glamorous places to study on this list, but they definitely get the job done. People who enjoy studying in their rooms say that they can focus very well in their own personal space, especially when they are also alone. This is good for any late-night, last-minute, or even long-term studying that needs to get done!

6. Private Study Room (27%)

Right at the middle of our list are private study rooms that are scattered around campus. There are rentable rooms in Ellis Library, Bingham Hall, and the Student Center, as well as located on almost every floor of each dorm. These rooms provide quiet places where you (and your friends) can lock in and work, not to mention they have enough privacy that is perfect for practicing presentations or other verbal assignments.

5. Ellis Library – 2nd Floor (29%)

Much like the basement of the Student Center, the middle floor of Ellis Library is where minimal talking is allowed. There are two separate rooms on this floor: one for quiet conversation and one for silence, which can be incredibly helpful come finals week. This floor is perfect if you need dead quiet when you are working. Plus, the beautiful windows looking out over campus add a nice vibe!

4. Student Center – Basement (33%)

The basement of the Student Center is well known for being the quiet, relaxing part of the building. With tons of couches and chairs and even single-person booths in the hallway, this floor is perfect if you need to relax a little as you are studying. There are also multiple centers here that provide even more seating and even free refreshments, like the Multicultural Center and the Women’s Center. Plus, after you’re done with a long day of studying, the Wellness Center has a free massage chair that is sure to help you relax!

3. Ellis Library – Lower Floors (37%)

The lower floors of Ellis Library take the bronze in this ranking! With an insane amount of available work spaces all over the middle floor, both color and black-and-white printers, and even a small coffee shop on the lower floor, these areas have everything a student could wish for in a study spot. If you need a tiny bit of noise to concentrate or want to grab a tasty drink before locking in, these floors might be perfect for you!

2. Coffee Shops off Campus (40%)

Coffee shops seem to be the go-to place for many students when they are looking for a place with good ambiance and delicious snacks. Some shoutouts to off-campus coffee houses include: Shortwave Coffee, Lakota Coffee Company, and Starbucks on Ninth Street! People who enjoy these locations like getting off campus for a nice study sesh, but still close enough to walk to from campus itself!

1. Coffee Shops on Campus (51%)

Unsurprisingly, on-campus coffee shops have taken the cake for the best study spots here at Mizzou. Students love having a place to study where there are plenty of people, good vibes, and above all else, caffeine. Mizzou students in particular love places like Vida Coffee and The Grind due to their convenient locations on campus and close proximity to their classes!