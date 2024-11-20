This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As the weather finally cools down and the leaves begin to change colors, nothing is as appealing to me as a cozy day of baking. But what to bake? There’s so many options of seasonal treats, from flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon and apple, to different textures, like cupcakes, cookies and breads. If you’re in the mood to bake something new, here are ten different flavorful fall recipes (all recipes and ingredients are listed in the TikToks linked)!

Before we start, the first step in any good baking session is to set your environment. Set the mood with a rom-com (my most recent watches have been “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” and “A Walk To Remember”), your favorite YouTuber’s latest video or a calming playlist like this one. Grab some friends if you wish or take some well-deserved alone time, and let’s get baking!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

@ruefig Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins 🍂🍁 #baketok Ingredients for muffins 2 eggs 300g pumpkin purée 95ml whole milk 125g salted butter 1 tsp vanilla extract 1/2 + 1/8 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice 160g granulated sugar 240g all-purpose flour 1/8 tsp baking soda 2 tsp baking powder 195g semi sweet chocolate chip For crumble topping 35g salted butter cold (cubed) 40g granulated sugar 30g brown sugar 75g all-purpose flour 2g cinnamon PREPARATION FOR CRUMBLE TOPPING In a medium mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, cinnamon and brown sugar. Combine thoroughly with a whisk. Next, add the salted butter to dry mixing bowl and crumble them together with your hands. Set aside and start on the muffins. FOR MUFFINS 1. Pre-heat the oven to 425°F (218°C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease with cooking spray. 2. In a large mixing bowl, add milk and eggs. Using a whisk, beat till combined, then stir in the vanilla extract. 3. Gradually add melted salted butter, pumpkin purée, cinnamon, pumpkin spice and granulated sugar to the milk/egg mix until combined. 4. Add all-purpose flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Using a spatula to fold until combined. 5. With a spatula, semi sweet chocolate chip, being careful not to over mix the batter 6. Line you muffin tray with liners. Then, use an ice-cream scoop to fill each muffin liner approx 2/3 full. 7. Add crumble on to your muffins, Bake them at 425°F (218°C) for 13 minutes, then reduced to 360°F (182°C) and baked them for 14 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely and enjoy! #bakingrecipe #bakingvideo #bakewithfreya #sweet #desserts #cooking #cookingvideo #food #Foodie #chocolatelover #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #fall #fallbaking ♬ Dreamscape – Austin Farwell

Pumpkin is such an iconic fall flavor, and paired with chocolate in the form of a spongy, warm muffin? Heavenly. The homemade cinnamon streusel topping really takes these muffins to the next level.

Maple Bacon Cupcakes

I know, I know. Bacon on cupcakes? But just trust me; maple is one of the most underrated fall flavors, and paired with candied bacon and cream cheese, these cupcakes are the perfect blend of savory and sweet.

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

If you’re dreading the mound of dishes that can come after baking, I have good news for you! This dump cake can be made entirely in the pan it bakes in. And with the trusty combination of caramel, apple and cinnamon, it’s hard to go wrong with this cake.

Coffee Cake

@_jenperezz Coffee cake for some girl therapy✨🍰🌸 Recipe Cinnamon Filling: -1/4 cup all-purpose flour (30g) -2/3 cup packed light brown sugar (142g) -2 1/2 tsp cinnamon Crumble Topping: -6 Tbsp cold unsalted butter, diced (85g) -3/4 cup all-purpose flour (90g) -1/2 cup packed light brown sugar (107g) -2 1/2 tsp cinnamon -pinch of salt Cake Batter: -1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (210g) -2 tsp baking powder -1/2 tsp salt -10 Tbsp unsalted butter, softened (141g) -3/4 cup granulated sugar (150g) -1/4 cup packed light brown sugar (53g) -2 eggs, room temp -1/2 cup sour cream, room temp (114g) -2 tsp vanilla Instructions Filling: 1. In a small bowl combine the flour, light brown sugar, and cinnamon. Set aside. Crumble: 1. In a medium bowl add the flour, light brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Mix and then add the diced butter. With your fingers press the butter and flour together until you get a crumbly mixture. Set aside. Cake Batter: 1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 2. In a medium bowl combine the dry ingredients. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk together and set aside. 3. In a large bowl add the butter, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar. Beat for a couple minutes until light and fluffy. 4. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix until combined. 5. Add the sour cream and vanilla and mix until combined. 6. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. 7. To a greased 8×8 baking pan add half of the batter and spread it out evenly. Sprinkle all of the filling evenly. Add the rest of the batter and spread it out carefully and evenly. Sprinkle the crumble all over. 8. Bake for 50-55min. Let it cool for about 30 minutes. #coffee #cake #baking #recipe #bakingtiktok #bakingvideo #dessert #foryou #girltherapy #baketok #desserttiktok #fyp ♬ Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter – Music Society 🎶

Coffee cake, strangely enough, doesn’t have any coffee in it, but was created as the ideal friend of a cup of coffee! This recipe in particular I admire for its dual layers of streusel and spongy stripes of cake.

Banana Bread

Banana bread is one of my childhood favorites. If you have bananas that go bad, what better alternative to throwing them away than turning them into delicious bread? (Pro tip: you can also freeze bananas and use them for this recipe, just make sure to allow plenty of time for them to thaw!)

Chai Cinnamon Rolls

A unique twist on the classic cinnamon roll, these chai cinnamon rolls are bound to please any tea lover! The brown sugar chai caramel sauce might be too much for some, but helps caramelize these rolls for an ideal forkful of crisp edges and gooey insides.

Peanut Butter Cookies

With just peanut butter, sugar, and an egg, these cookies are a classic that anyone can make. The classic criss-cross pattern on top can be replaced with a Hershey’s Kiss for another iconic cookie, or you can add ingredients like vanilla or brown sugar to spice up the original recipe.

Snickerdoodles

Talk about an iconic cookie. I enjoy these snickerdoodles for their thickness and chewiness. But if you’re not into that, you can always shape your dough differently on the pan for a thinner and crispier cookie! Cream of tartar is essential for this recipe, as it’s what gives snickerdoodles their signature tang and texture.

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

Personally, I’ve never been that into oatmeal raisin cookies, but these oatmeal butterscotch cookies hit. Butterscotch, like maple, is one of those flavors that scream fall to me (and are so underrated)! Popping the dough in the fridge before baking is an optional step, but one that will help develop the flavor and keep these cookies from spreading too thin.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

With only five ingredients, these pumpkin whoopie pies are easy for bakers of any level to make! The cream cheese flavor really compliments the pumpkin, and if you’re looking for an elevation, you could always add more cinnamon or a little sprinkle of sugar before baking.

I hope you’ve been able to get some inspiration from these recipes and maybe even tried one out. With how busy this point of the semester is getting, make sure to take some time to yourself and get (or bake) a sweet treat every once in a while! You deserve it.