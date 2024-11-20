As the weather finally cools down and the leaves begin to change colors, nothing is as appealing to me as a cozy day of baking. But what to bake? There’s so many options of seasonal treats, from flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon and apple, to different textures, like cupcakes, cookies and breads. If you’re in the mood to bake something new, here are ten different flavorful fall recipes (all recipes and ingredients are listed in the TikToks linked)!
Before we start, the first step in any good baking session is to set your environment. Set the mood with a rom-com (my most recent watches have been “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” and “A Walk To Remember”), your favorite YouTuber’s latest video or a calming playlist like this one. Grab some friends if you wish or take some well-deserved alone time, and let’s get baking!
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Pumpkin is such an iconic fall flavor, and paired with chocolate in the form of a spongy, warm muffin? Heavenly. The homemade cinnamon streusel topping really takes these muffins to the next level.
Maple Bacon Cupcakes
I know, I know. Bacon on cupcakes? But just trust me; maple is one of the most underrated fall flavors, and paired with candied bacon and cream cheese, these cupcakes are the perfect blend of savory and sweet.
Caramel Apple Dump Cake
If you’re dreading the mound of dishes that can come after baking, I have good news for you! This dump cake can be made entirely in the pan it bakes in. And with the trusty combination of caramel, apple and cinnamon, it’s hard to go wrong with this cake.
Coffee Cake
Coffee cake, strangely enough, doesn’t have any coffee in it, but was created as the ideal friend of a cup of coffee! This recipe in particular I admire for its dual layers of streusel and spongy stripes of cake.
Banana Bread
Banana bread is one of my childhood favorites. If you have bananas that go bad, what better alternative to throwing them away than turning them into delicious bread? (Pro tip: you can also freeze bananas and use them for this recipe, just make sure to allow plenty of time for them to thaw!)
Chai Cinnamon Rolls
A unique twist on the classic cinnamon roll, these chai cinnamon rolls are bound to please any tea lover! The brown sugar chai caramel sauce might be too much for some, but helps caramelize these rolls for an ideal forkful of crisp edges and gooey insides.
Peanut Butter Cookies
With just peanut butter, sugar, and an egg, these cookies are a classic that anyone can make. The classic criss-cross pattern on top can be replaced with a Hershey’s Kiss for another iconic cookie, or you can add ingredients like vanilla or brown sugar to spice up the original recipe.
Snickerdoodles
Talk about an iconic cookie. I enjoy these snickerdoodles for their thickness and chewiness. But if you’re not into that, you can always shape your dough differently on the pan for a thinner and crispier cookie! Cream of tartar is essential for this recipe, as it’s what gives snickerdoodles their signature tang and texture.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies
Personally, I’ve never been that into oatmeal raisin cookies, but these oatmeal butterscotch cookies hit. Butterscotch, like maple, is one of those flavors that scream fall to me (and are so underrated)! Popping the dough in the fridge before baking is an optional step, but one that will help develop the flavor and keep these cookies from spreading too thin.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
With only five ingredients, these pumpkin whoopie pies are easy for bakers of any level to make! The cream cheese flavor really compliments the pumpkin, and if you’re looking for an elevation, you could always add more cinnamon or a little sprinkle of sugar before baking.
I hope you’ve been able to get some inspiration from these recipes and maybe even tried one out. With how busy this point of the semester is getting, make sure to take some time to yourself and get (or bake) a sweet treat every once in a while! You deserve it.