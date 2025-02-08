The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I moved into my dorm for my first semester of college, I distinctly remember my dad noting how many people brought stuffed animals with them, including me. My weighted dinosaur has been a staple on my bed for the last few years and I didn’t think twice when I brought it with me. But it made me wonder; is there reasoning behind the attachment to stuffed animals?

Stuffed Animal Science

The short answer? 100%. A fuzzy friend is what researchers call a “transitional object” – an item that children use to comfort themselves during times of stress or separation from their caregivers. These objects can play a similar role for adults, creating the same sense of comfort as it did in their childhood.

One study published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine showed that using a weighted blanket reduced anxiety in psychiatric patients over those who did not use one because of the pressure, which gave the same feelings as being held. Another study found that holding a teddy bear could help reduce feelings of dread in people with low self-esteem.

But the benefits of stuffed animals go beyond comfort. For college students, especially those living away from home for the first time, plush companions can serve as a tangible connection to their childhood and a source of stability in an unfamiliar environment. The first semester of college can be overwhelming and scary for some, so bringing a fuzzy friend might be the right way to go.

Stuffed Animals for comfort

Stuffed animals also play a role in improving sleep quality. The tactile sensation of soft fabric can trigger the release of oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone, which promotes relaxation and reduces stress, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Having a fuzzy friend from home can also help alleviate feelings of loneliness and homesickness. College life, with its constant social interactions and academic pressures, can sometimes feel isolating. Having a stuffed animal nearby can provide a supportive presence during difficult times.

Beyond emotional support, stuffed animals can also serve as decorative elements, adding a personal touch to dorm rooms and making the space feel more like home. They can be conversation starters, helping to break the ice with new roommates and friends who share similar attachments.

Whether you want a stuffed animal or not, you can’t deny the benefits of having a cute little friend waiting for you at the end of the day. From reducing anxiety to providing emotional support, these plush companions are more than just toys—they’re tools that help navigate the ups and downs of college life.