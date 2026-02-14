Scrap New Years Resolutions: 5 Things to Let Go of in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of a new year brings on a wave of invigorating goals and resolutions—and they’re a great idea! At the beginning of the year, you’re feeling motivated and ready to improve yourself. But statistically speaking, they don’t last long. Most people abandon their New Year’s resolutions after the first month of the year due to a lack of motivation and effort. About 80% of people quit before the end of February, and only 9% of people work on their resolutions all year long.

This year, instead of the usual list of things I am going to do for the year, I am making a list of things to let go of. A list of five things I plan to leave in 2025. I believe this way of thinking is much more sustainable because it’s not a constant acknowledgement. It’s something I can work on without having to restart my progress when I forget. And, you don’t have to constantly check your progress to see how far you have (or haven’t) come.

That “everyone has it better than me” mentality

As a kid, when my siblings always got something slightly better than I did, I would say, “That’s not fair.” And the immediate response was “life’s not fair.” That has proved to be a hard truth I had to learn over the years.

Someone’s always going to be a step ahead of you, and sometimes that stings. But it is important to remember that their accomplishments don’t take anything away from your progress. So instead of seeing that as a problem on your part, congratulate them and continue working towards your goals. We’re all traveling at different paces in life, and you’ll get there eventually. You just haven’t hit that milestone yet.

People who no longer serve you

This one can be much harder than it looks; writing someone that no longer actively brings you joy and peace out of your life is a hard pill to swallow. But sometimes it is a necessary one. It is important that you are constantly being intentional about the people you allow to take up space in your life.

This process is long and hard, but it doesn’t have to be painful. Try to remember all of the good moments you’ve had with this person when times are tough. Let that feeling drive you to forget the pain they once caused until they are simply a distant memory of a happy time in your life. You are only as much as the emotions you let control you, so don’t allow bad people and memories to take control of your life.

Life’s annoyances

Every day comes with a new set of challenges, whether that is people, work or even your own mind. Some days are harder than others, but we don’t have to let them decide who we become this year or even today. Every day is a new day, and every hour is a new opportunity to change your mindset.

This does not mean that you can’t let your emotions take over every once in a while. It is actually scientifically proven that crying improves your mood. So, let your emotions out when you feel it is necessary and then, in an hour, change your mindset. This kind of shift is what allows you to go from having a terrible day to a somewhat decent one.

Saying “I can’t.”

Of course, there are some things that you may not physically be able to do. Oftentimes, you can do much more than you think you can with the power of mind over matter. By saying you can’t, you get yourself stuck in the frame of mind that something is not feasible. You convince your mind that you know the outcome, so you either don’t try hard enough or don’t try at all.

By going into things with a positive mindset, you can achieve so much more than you thought you ever could. When you say, “I can!” instead of, “I can’t,” you give your mind the opportunity to try without fear of failure, which is the thing that most often leads us to failure.

Wanting things you don’t need

This one can be a hard one to overcome (coming from a materialistic person), but learning to live without unnecessary things can be a very important lesson to learn. It allows you to become more intentional in your everyday life and decisions, as well as learning to have a greater amount of self-control.

There are a few things that I like to consider before I buy something.

First, how many of ‘this item’ do I have/need? Second, how often will I use/look at this item? Too many times, I have bought something that I don’t even look at once a week because I simply forget it exists. Third, how much will I want this item a month from now? This one can be hard to calculate, but it’s important to acknowledge whether what you’re buying is only for temporary fulfillment or for a long-term purpose. And finally, how long have I wanted this item?

If what you’re considering buying is not something you have wanted for a while, consider putting it on a “waitlist.” The first time you see it or think about getting it, put it on a list in your notes along with the date. Then, after a certain amount of time (anywhere from one to six months is a good length depending on the price of the item), if you still really want that item, you buy it! This method and set of questions have stopped me from buying lots of things that I don’t need or truly want.

What all five of these things share is that they aren’t spots you can check off your bingo card; they’re ways of thinking that change your attitude on life. Letting go is a long process; none of this happens overnight, and that’s okay. Even the slow procedure of letting go can open the door to higher values, better goals and the kind of life you will enjoy living. So, if your goal is to improve yourself in 2026, consider working these “resolutions” into your life.

I encourage you to save this tab and look back on it throughout the year. When you look back, ask yourself, how many things have I let go of? And how have they improved my quality of life? I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.