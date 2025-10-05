Positively battling the negative: how to not let the negativity consume your life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe it’s just me, but the weight of the world feels, somehow, heavier than usual.

While it may not be a civic duty, staying informed is morally important to me. I want to know what’s going on so I may act accordingly as a citizen. This being said, staying informed comes with some negative side effects.

When you’re aware of the pains of this world, you’re exposed to subjects and events that can be heartbreaking, frustrating and even life-altering.

The U.S. is experiencing extreme political polarization, the country of Palestine’s suffering seems never-ending and global warming is continuously increasing in severity.

With increased volumes of devastating news and injustices happening around the world, knowledge can almost feel like a burden. Socioeconomic and political stressors can negatively affect our mental health. The more these stressors become apparent to us, the more we feel the negative impact.

In a way, this exposure is a good thing as it forces us to acknowledge the reality that we are living in. Ignorance may be bliss, but it is unproductive and ultimately causes more harm than good.

We should give our attention to these national and global problems, but we should also avoid letting it run our lives.

Let’s battle all of this negativity with some positivity.

Limit social media usage

There’s a good chance you look at the news on your phone. A lot of this news is found on social media, which many of us (including myself) use excessively. Even if I don’t use my phone very often during the day, the time that I am, is almost entirely spent on social media.

Social media is quick and repetitive in that there is always something on our screens, and when our feed fills up with these adversities, there’s no avoiding it. Instead of doomscrolling, try to find other things to do that are more productive.

Are there assignments you’re ignoring? Or maybe your laundry basket is really filling up? Occupy your time with things other than social media; don’t let yourself be absorbed into it.

Not only can the exposure be depressing, but it can also desensitize us to the violence and result in reduced empathy. If we are shown the same thing over and over, our response to it will become less and less reactive.

Instead of using social media so often and excessively incorporating our news into it, it’s worth considering using news outlets that are separate from your social media apps. Not only will this allow you to use social media without constantly watching bad news, but you will also be getting your news from more reliable sources with up-to-date information.

Don’t go running to purge your social media of anything negative you may see! It’s still helpful to spread awareness about events of this nature when you have the chance.

Spend time with your loved ones

Sometimes seeing all this negativity makes me feel anxious. I think about how I would feel if some of it were impacting me and my loved ones directly.

While thankfully it isn’t, anything can happen in a matter of hours, minutes and even seconds. That’s why it’s important to spend time with those you love.

Remind yourself how fortunate you are to be surrounded by friends, family and classmates, and take advantage of it. Take your parent out to lunch, give your friend a call or offer a helping hand to a classmate. It’s the little things that matter and help improve your mood, even just a little bit.

MENTAL HEALTH: If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

Do the things that make you happy

Is there a hobby you’ve been neglecting or a creative project you’ve been procrastinating? Now’s the time to get back to it!

With so many things to dampen our mood, we should actively be doing the things that make us happy. We have these hobbies and passions for a reason, but we often seem to forget them or use our time on other, less fulfilling activities.

Remember why you were interested in those things in the first place and rekindle that love. It could help you escape the negativity by replacing your attention.

You can always try something new, too. There’s an endless amount of activities and topics you can learn about, and becoming multifaceted is a good way to occupy yourself when the world becomes overwhelming.

Drawing is my go-to self-soothing activity. I turn on my favorite songs, typically ethereal and whimsical-sounding, and doodle away.

Something new I’ve gotten into recently is sewing. There are so many clothes I’ve kept over the years for the sole purpose of altering for aesthetic reasons, and at last I have stopped procrastinating and started working on them when I’m feeling overwhelmed.

Some personal reminders

The noise of the world can get so loud that we can’t even hear the sound of the day-to-day.

Remember to take care of yourself. Your physical and mental health are still extremely important.

It’s understandable that things can feel hopeless when seeing the inhumanity of this world, but you shouldn’t forget to eat or take a shower. When your ability to take care of yourself becomes difficult because of how watching the news makes you feel, it’s time to consider moving your attention elsewhere.

Reserve a day to just reset yourself; take an everything shower, do full body stretches that make you feel like a new person, make a comfort meal and put on your favorite show. Personally, I’ve been bingeing Shameless on Netflix and I love to make some good ‘ole top ramen and add my own seasonings.

You shouldn’t neglect your chores, either; wash your bedding, sweep or vacuum your floors and organize your desk so your space feels comfortable and relaxing. Don’t forget to light a candle!

In order to take care of other things and other people, you have to take care of yourself first.

Remember that pessimism helps no one.

The things that are preoccupying your mind can make it really hard to stay positive. You may be thinking to yourself, “It’s all hopeless,” or “What’s the point in even trying anymore,” but those mindsets are harmful and do nothing but encourage stagnation.

To those inciting the violence and atrocities, pessimism is a sign of victory. If we have no hope, we have no strength to fight and that means they have won.

Don’t let them win.

Remember, you can’t do everything

It is not your sole responsibility to fix everything. You cannot end world hunger, stop police brutality or cool the global temperature. You’re not a bad person if you don’t try either.

We as individuals only have so much power, and we shouldn’t be held to the same standards as those who have more power.

It’s okay, great even, to donate money to fundraisers and attend protests, but you shouldn’t feel bad if you can’t do them all the time. You should be proud of yourself for just educating yourself and others.

Remember why you care in the first place

If I assume correctly, you care about these matters not for a selfish reason, but because you have empathy.

Sure, the U.S. minimum wage doesn’t correspond with the cost of living, but actually having to witness the deaths of children from gun violence and watch families get torn apart is what makes caring worthwhile.

We stand up against those who facilitate the violence because we feel how awful it would be to experience it ourselves.

Do not forget your empathy. Instead, let it further push you to take care of yourself so that you can still combat the tragedies.

Final thoughts

It’s imperative that you not let the negativity seep into you, but let your positivity seep out of you. Stay positive and remind yourself to take a step back when you need it.

You have no power if you have no energy, and you can’t have energy unless you prioritize yourself.