Anyone who goes to the gym knows how important the music you listen to is. It sets the mood, sets your motivation and gives you the energy you need to power through the workout. Some listen to slow, sad music when they’re going through something, and others blast intense rock music when they want to tune out the world around them. Personally, I keep things incredibly upbeat and vibrant to make sure I know I’m “that girl” in the gym. These are my personal gym playlist regulars.

Latto

Also known as “Big Mama,” Latto is definitely in the top three on my gym playlist. Something about the way she talks and raps scratches my brain in the right way and it’s the perfect way to start out a workout with something not super intense but just the right amount of “that girl” energy. Her unconventional rhythms and raps keep me on my toes and get me in the mood to move some heavy weight.

Personal favorites:

Nicki Minaj

With such a wide range of rap across decades, Nicki Minaj is a perfect fit for getting into the tough part of my workout. With catchy beats and some of the most incredible lyricism of a female rapper in the industry, she gets me through any heavy set. She also often switches flows in her songs, so it’s helpful to keep up the variety when I’m getting bored and need a new boost of motivation during my workout.

Personal favorites:

Cardi B

I’m aware of the beef between many of these rappers on my playlist, specifically Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, but I can’t help it if I listen to what I like. Cardi B has some of the best flow I’ve heard and her adlibs on each rap song really keep her on repeat during my sets. Her accent adds the perfect twist and empowering motivation for me and the way she enunciates her words also scratches my brain in the right way for tough weight.

Personal favorites:

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan is truly the heart and soul of my workout playlist. If I’m about to lift the heaviest weight I have and I am actually scared of the weight, I put this girl on. Her music is incredibly empowering. The way she talks about what she’s done and is doing in the industry just rubs off on me and I really feel like I’m “that girl.” She effortlessly switches flow in her songs and it’s a perfect transition into my next set. She’s what got me into rap music and I couldn’t have a better role model (not even to mention we have the same name).

Personal favorites (I have to put five for my girl):

GloRilla

I’m aware of how people feel about GloRilla and her music. I will admit, yes, she’s not on the same level as some other rappers. GloRilla doesn’t have many albums and a lot of people lump her and Sexyy Red together as one hit wonders with music that only sounds good on TikTok. However, I beg to differ.

Her rhythm and lyrics are actually perfect for high-intensity hours at the gym and on the stairmaster. She hypes herself up and in turn listening to her will hype you up. Specifically, her collabs are crafted well for her style of rap and I’m proud to have her on my gym playlist.

Personal favorites:

Flo Milli

With some of the most unconventional flow I’ve ever heard in a rap song, Flo Milli is the perfect listen to switch things up in the gym. In addition to rapping about unconventional things, her songs are catchy and uplifting. Many of her songs have become popular on TikTok, but unlike most TikTok songs, her entire songs are easily on repeat. Her voice is also vastly different from any other rappers, making her songs unique and distinctive.

Personal favorites:

City Girls

As the honorary artist on my last Instagram post, City Girls are by far the most impressive and incredible duo in the rap industry. By having two voices on each song, Yung Miami and JT each add their own personal style, flow and articulation to every City Girls song. They complement each other perfectly and it creates a seamless flow even in something as particular and delicate as a rap song.

Personal favorites:

Final Thoughts

There are many other artists that I haven’t mentioned, like: Saweetie, Coi Leray and Monaleo who help me at the gym. My gym playlist includes female rap that both motivates and uplifts me through tough weight and long hours in the gym. I’m not sure what other people have but these artists are what work for me and hopefully, you can be inspired to try some of these wonderful women as well. Here’s my playlist below, feel free to copy! :)