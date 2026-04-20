My die-hard running essentials while training for a half-marathon

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I began my running career in sixth grade when I joined my middle school’s cross-country team. Now, over seven years since I first tied up my running shoes, I’ll soon run my longest race yet, a half-marathon, 13.1 miles. However, preparing for a big race, even as a seasoned runner, can be a daunting task. Here are five products and accessories that made my training a bit easier, and I now can’t live without them.

As a full-time college student, it can be hard to find time in a busy schedule to squeeze in a run. Oftentimes, I’ve had to wake up before early classes or wait until the afternoon to get my workout in. Nuun offers five essential electrolytes to help regulate pH, hydration balance and muscle function. Whether you’re tired from your 6 a.m. alarm or from the afternoon slump, these carbonated electrolytes with 40 mg of caffeine are sure to give you that slight pick-me-up you need.

I drop one of these in a glass of water before I head out for a run. It helps me not only stay hydrated through my workout but also alert, and although I am deathly afraid of getting a side stitch mid-run, these have never done me wrong.

If you want more of a kick, they also have Nuun + Energy tablets with 80 mg of caffeine, or if caffeine’s not your thing, they have regular electrolytes as well.

I recommend the Mango Orange, which tastes similar to a fizzy orange juice, and the Mixed Berry, which tastes like a carbonated grape juice.

At the beginning of my training plan, I was worried about how I would do with taking gels during long runs since I had never tried to eat something while simultaneously running. I tried the hack to eat candy instead, but it only upset my stomach, and while searching through the shelves of Dick’s Sporting Goods for something better, I found these.

Go Gels have a much thinner consistency than most other brands, making it easy to swallow when you’re panting through mile nine.

My favorite flavors are Apple Cinnamon (which tastes like apple sauce) and Mixed Berry (which tastes like freeze-dried strawberries).

No matter what season you train for your half-marathon, at least one of your run weeks is bound to be sunny. I discovered Goodr sunglasses when running track in high school and never looked back. They are specifically designed for running and other high-impact activities, so they don’t bounce or move around.

They have a variety of shapes and styles for as low as $30. My favorite style is the OG’s, and I have the Flamingos on a Booze Cruise colorway.

One of the biggest things I struggle with is finding clothes that don’t bother me or cause problems in the midst of running. The Swiftly Tech material from Lululemon is unlike any other shirt I’ve tried. The fabric is thin and breathable.

They have options in all sleeve lengths, and I own them all. The tank top version is perfect for hot summer runs, the short sleeve length is good for constantly-changing Midwestern weather and the long sleeve layers well during winter runs.

Arguably, the most important part of running is your feet, so when you put the wrong socks on them, you’re sure to suffer the consequences. Before I found my favorites, I dealt with blisters, sore feet and sweaty cotton socks.

Feetures have various thicknesses and cushion levels depending on your preference. I personally love the Ultra Light option paired with their signature arch compression fabric, but their maximum cushion is just as breathable.

Overall, I could not live without these products while preparing for my race, and I hope it can make training for a half-marathon easier for anyone considering it.