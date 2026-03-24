Making the Most Out of Spring Break While Staying on Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of spring break, you probably think of going on vacation, traveling or even having big plans. Many college students like myself stay on campus or at home all spring break. Staying on campus or at home can give you time to relax and recharge while still doing fun things with your time off. If you are spending your time on campus or at home, here are some activities, hobbies and self-care ideas to do during spring break.

Spring Break Self-Care

One of the best ways to reset and relax is to take care of yourself. Spring break is the perfect time to have a self-care day. During the semester, it’s far too easy to fall behind on homework while studying for midterms and other responsibilities, so using this time to reset your mind and body is perfect. For a self-care day, it can be as simple as getting a full night of rest, sipping your favorite drink, going on a walk, doing your skin care, journaling or even taking yourself out on a solo date. Doing small things like this can make you rest mentally and physically.

Try a New Hobby

During this time off from school, you can pick up a new hobby. It can be as simple as learning how to bake, reading a book, doing yoga or even folding paper into origami. Spring break is a perfect time to start something new.

Exploring Campus

Since during spring break a lot of people are gone, it is the perfect time to take advantage of how quiet it is and explore campus. During this time you can go on a walk around campus and go to places you don’t usually go. Sometimes exploring and walking around can be relaxing and fun.

Binge Movies and TV Shows

Another idea is to have a movie and TV show marathon. Sometimes during spring break, you just want to lie in bed and do nothing. Spring break is the perfect time to catch up on movies and shows you have been wanting to watch but have been too busy to. You can even rewatch your favorite comfort movies and shows. Grab your favorite snacks, drinks and blankets to cozy up for a movie marathon.

Unplug and Recharge

During the semester, you talk to a lot of people and are always on your laptop or phone to do assignments. Spring break is a good time to unplug from your devices and social media and focus on yourself. Try to put your phone down and use that time to be more present by going on a walk or listening to music to relax. It can clear your mind and help you recharge if you give yourself a break from social media.

Staying on campus or at home can be just as relaxing and productive as traveling is, if not more.