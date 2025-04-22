The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Spring is finally making its appearance. The sun is shining bright, animals are awakening from hibernation and our winter clothes are finally placed back in the closet. The most beautiful part of spring, however, are the flowers that bloom and fill the air with that sweet, familiar scent.

However, flowers are not the only things that bloom. Whether you realize it or not, you bloom every year as well. It doesn’t have to be in the spring, some bloom in the summer, while others in autumn. No matter when you personally blossom, it is important to bloom where you are planted and embrace your inner garden.

For as long as I can remember, I have been an autumn and winter girl. That was the time when I personally felt the most like myself. I changed when the leaves changed and felt solitude in the cold months, feeling warmth from my tea and romance novels. Yet, this year was different from others. I have noticed that my first winter as a freshman was pretty gloomy. While I hung out with friends as much as possible, I was overcome with immense stress from studying for finals. I also felt even more isolated than I normally would in the winter. The trees of my beautiful campus were dead and life just seemed dull. It was the first time I felt seasonal depression in the winter, which was a confusing time for me. I learned that the best way to cope, though, is with simple self-care.

Now that it’s time to bloom with the flowers, here are the biggest lessons I’ve learned.

Personal Growth

I urge you to challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. Try new experiences that will also change your mindset and allow you to believe that you are capable of more than you give yourself credit for. Go on a walk or run that is longer than usual. Try out a cooking class. Take a shot at making sourdough bread.

I have found that the best way to really get to know yourself is by going places alone. I can almost see your faces; yes, I know it is a scary thought… But it honestly holds more good than bad. Exploring places by yourself gives you so much independence. With that found independence, you will be more confident and self-aware. Solo dates are becoming popular for a reason. You will feel so much better about yourself and truly grow. So go to a coffee shop and study! Walk the downtown area of where you live. Get a tasty sandwich from your favorite deli.

Just go out there and have FUN. We were put on this planet to experience life and get out of our shells. Do what makes you happy and scared and I promise you will feel amazing.

Build Positive Relationships

Now, I know I just talked about solo dates and self-growth. But we’re humans! We need connection with others, especially the ones we love. The best way to build relationships that will help you bloom is to surround yourself with individuals who uplift and encourage you. It’s important to invest time with people who will share that same goal and who actually show their love. Everyone goes through groups of friends—life just works like that sometimes. College is the best way to figure out who understands you on a deeper level. You don’t want to be friends with someone who doesn’t understand your life goals, what makes you happy, what religion you practice or anything else superficial. You should put your focus on nurturing bonds.

For me, this spring has brought so many important people in my life. I was blessed to get the job that I have been wanting since high school as a campus tour guide. It has brought the most amazing people in my life. While we all work together, we still hangout outside of our job, with lots of celebratory parties or just grabbing lunch together. I love my 150 closest friends and already know that I will continue our friendships even past graduation

Simple Tips that go a Long Way

The biggest piece of advice that I can give you is to practice gratitude. There are numerous ways to practice it. The one I have found to be most helpful is journaling. In addition to your regular journaling or note keeping, have a separate section or journal devoted entirely to gratitude. Write down anything you are grateful for – people, food, classes, anything at all that brings light into your life and give thanks for that. Another way is to just express it. Tell your loved ones how much you appreciate them, or craft a handwritten letter. Simply be present in every moment as there is always a time to be grateful.

Constantly seek out joy in your everyday life. There is always something to be joyful about. Have a super early class in the morning? You get to wake up in time to see the sky wake up and the birds call out to you.

Engage in activities that make you happy and encourage you to see the good in everything.

Finally, know your worth! Appreciate yourself at every single stage. You are constantly blooming and changing but are always beautiful. Your final form is non-existent, so enjoy every aspect you have been given.

Life is like a delicate flower. It craves tender care, warmth of the sun, fresh air and occasional rainy days to survive. We also need all those. Everyone blooms at their own time, but flowers are most beautiful when their caretakers are patient.

So, be patient. Enjoy life. SMILE.

There is so much good so don’t waste a second.