How to stay fit in college.

The transition to college can look different for everyone. Everyone has different stories from their first semester, from the challenge of leaving home to adjusting to living alone for the first time. The adjustment of becoming independent can have a huge impact, both mentally and physically. Often, we hear everyone always talking about how important it is to stay healthy, classmates talking about making health a priority, but what does that actually look like for a college student? We already have a lot going on with school and homework piling up on top of our social life. And honestly, college can burn out students both mentally and physically, and I promise you, that stress can sneak up on you without you even realizing it. But once you find a plan that you like and works, you’ll feel at peace with yourself.

Here are some easy things you can do to stay physically fit and healthy at Mizzou.

Walk EVERYWHERE:

We are so lucky our campus is so beautiful. By the end of the day, I have around 15,000 steps just from walking to all my classes and my daily walks around campus. Walking is not only a great form of cardio but an easy way to stay in shape. So the next time you feel burnt out, take 30 minutes and go for a walk — it makes a big difference.

Avoid sugary drinks:

I know in college we rely on a lot of coffee and energy drinks — I get it. We need it for those late-night study sessions, but for a long time now, I have cut back on all sorts of sugary drinks, including soda, flavored waters and yes, even some iced coffee drinks that have lots of sugar. This has made a huge difference for me. My energy levels and focus are better, and I even noticed it has helped with maintaining my weight. Instead of completely swapping out your favorite drinks, trying to swap out ingredients for another can help a lot when avoiding sugary drinks. For example, next time you get your iced coffee, ask your barista what sugar-free flavors they have, and I promise, you’ll barely notice the difference!

Meal plan:

Whether you live on campus or off campus, meal planning can make a huge difference. If you’re on campus, getting familiar with dining options on campus — for example, Savor is a great option and super good. Try to build balanced meals with proteins, carbs and vegetables. If you live off campus, try to dedicate one day of the week to meal prep. Not only will this save time, but it will also save money, stress and time.

Go to the gym and get involved:

Mizzou offers many opportunities for people to stay active. From pilates to yoga to cycling classes, the options are endless. To help build the gym into your routine, try treating it like a class. Treat the gym like another class; this will help you maintain going to the gym and will make it a regular routine. Mizzou also offers some free classes; this is a great opportunity to meet new people while working on your health

Avoid fast food:

It’s tempting to grab something quick between classes, especially with all the fast food spots we have on campus. But eating fast food daily can lead to weight gain and low energy. Try to cook or pack meals when you can and try to save fast food as an occasional treat.

Focus on YOU:

College can get overwhelming with classes, homework and your social life, but making time for yourself is just as important. Make time and schedule a day to relax, reflect or even take a self-care day. All of this can help with your mental health. Self-care days will reduce stress and keep you mentally and physically balanced.

Avoid skipping meals:

When you first go to college, nobody talks about how unpredictable your schedule can be. This makes it easy to forget to grab a meal. That’s why having a planner is good in college. If you know you’ll be in class all day, try to pack snacks so you’re not skipping meals. Skipping meals can hurt your energy, focus and metabolism, all of which are essential for success in school. Try to aim for your three meals a day and listen to your body when it needs that fuel.

College can bring a lot of freedom, but it also comes with a lot of new challenges. Staying fit and healthy isn’t about perfection; it’s about balance. Whether it’s walking to class, drinking more water or planning out your meals, those small habits can have a big impact on your energy and mindset. The key is finding a routine that fits your schedule. It’s all about feeling good, staying focused and making the most out of your college experience. Yes, college life is unpredictable, so take everything one step at a time, and just remember your health is just as important as anything else.