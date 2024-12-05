This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Going home for the holidays can put you out of your normal active routines that you fell into on campus. The Rec isn’t right next door anymore. Your workout buddy may be across the country. You may not realize but you are very active as a college student. You may not go to the gym every day but walking to classes is a workout in itself. If you are feeling unmotivated about winter break or feel like you’re going to neglect your normal active routines, keep reading to see how you can stay active over the break.

Gym Membership Discounts

Some gyms run winter break discounts for college students. They know you are home and they want your business. Some may have special memberships that only run during your break. Others may have general student discounts for memberships that you can use during your time at home. Consider contract commitments, gym hours, and pricing when looking at gyms.

Here is a list of chain gyms and their pros and cons provided by GymBird.com

https://www.gymbird.com/gyms/best-gyms-for-students

Workout at Home

Another option is to work out at home. This is a great easy way to stay active. It can be hard to motivate yourself to go out to the gym, but working out can happen anywhere. YouTube is full of at-home no equipment workouts. You can customize the duration and focus of your workout because there are so many options. The biggest perk of this option is that it’s free. This option could also be fun. You could try dance cardio or even some intense ab and glute workouts to your favorite songs.

Go on walks

If you aren’t the biggest gym rat and just want to keep yourself from sitting at home all day, outdoor walks may be for you. Depending on where you live, the weather may prevent you from doing this, but on nice days, it’s nice to take a stroll around your neighborhood. This will keep your endurance up for walking to classes all day. Put on some headphones and get some fresh air over break.

Overall, It is important that you stay active even when you’re away from school so that you maintain the good habits you have developed this semester at college.