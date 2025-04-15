The best dog-friendly Columbia parks and trails for your next adventure

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a dog-friendly outdoor break from classes, work, or the usual weekend bar/frat routine? Columbia has incredible parks and trails to hike in, bike through, or simply unwind with nature. Whether you’re up for an adventure or need a change of scenery, these spots have you and your pup covered.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, also known as the Devil’s Ice Box, is a cave system and natural rock bridge formation. The park has hiking trails in woodlands and different landscapes. Dogs are welcome, but they must be leashed. This park is about 10-15 minutes away from campus by car.

MKT Nature and Fitness Trail

A whopping 8.9-mile trail built on a former railroad connects downtown Columbia to the Katy Trail. This trail is great for walking, jogging, and cycling. However, be careful walking alone. A few incidents have been reported on this trail, so walking with a buddy might be best! This is dog-friendly, but dogs must be leashed! It is about a 5-minute walk from campus.

Stephens Lake Park

This 11-acre lake is surrounded by walking trails and offers fishing and swimming. The park also hosts community festivals, playgrounds, and an outdoor stage. Dogs are allowed on walking paths but are not permitted in swimming areas. This is five minutes by car, ten minutes by bike, and about 30 minutes walking from campus.

Cosmo Park (Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area)

This is Columbia’s largest park, spanning 533 acres. It has multiple sports facilities, including soccer fields, baseball fields, and a golf course. There is also a fitness trail and a mountain bike trail. All dogs must be leashed! There is also a fenced-in, off-leash dog park! This is about ten minutes by car, 20 minutes by bike, and one hour walking distance from campus.

Finger Lakes State Park

This park has an off-road vehicle trail and a water-filled strip pit for kayaking and scuba diving. This is where to get all your adventure needs filled! If I had a car that could go off-roading, I would be here every weekend, but sadly, I have a Mazda. The park also has camping facilities and trails for hiking and biking. Your furry friend must be leashed! This park is not walkable from campus, but it is about 20-25 minutes away by car.

Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area

This place has a great overlook of the Missouri River and spots for birdwatching, including bald eagles! The area also has hiking trails through wetlands and bluffs. Leashed dogs are welcome! This is about 20-25 minutes from campus by car.

Gans Creek Recreation Area

This park has a cross-country course is constantly used for local and state competitions. The park’s terrain is challenging for hiking and running. Dogs are allowed only on the trails and must be leashed! This is about 10-15 minutes by car from campus.

Bear Creek Trail

This 4.8-mile trail connects Cosmo Park and Albert-Oakland Park. It follows Bear Creek, which has scenic views and a mix of wooded areas. Leashed dogs are welcome! The trail is 15 minutes away by car or 30 minutes by bike from campus.

Peace Park

This on-campus park is located downtown and has a lovely stream, a peaceful atmosphere, and lush greenery. It is a memorial dedicated by Mizzou to peace. It is a space for community events, gatherings, and relaxation. It even has a little water fountain in the stream! Dogs are welcome; it is on campus and very easy to get to! This is by far my favorite park. I always bring my dog here to play, read, or just hang out!

Columbia’s parks and trails are a great way to see natural beauty while having recreational opportunities and community events. With multiple trails, gorgeous parks, and different outdoor spaces, both you and your furry friends can enjoy being outside this spring before it gets too hot.