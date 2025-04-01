This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

One of my biggest struggles in college so far has been incorporating self-care into my daily life. I find it difficult to unplug and take time to just enjoy myself but dedicating that time to myself allows me to be better for others around me. So, here’s how I started making self-care a part of my college routine.

Falling in Love With the Gym

Whether I take a class at the rec center or go for a jog around the track, getting in some form of movement during the day has been great for my mental health. It gives me clarity and allows me to focus on myself. You don’t have to be an athlete, lift heavy weights or run at insane speeds—just find a workout that excites you. And if you’re feeling it, bring a friend!

Planning Fun Meals Throughout the Day

One of my favorite daily traditions is my lunch break. Between classes and work, I make or grab a meal that excites me. Not only am I fueling my body, but I also have something to look forward to throughout the day. That little bit of excitement helps me push through my classes and feels like a reward for my hard work.

Putting on a Cute Outfit

When I look good, I feel good. Planning an outfit the night before has been one of my saving graces in college. Having a set plan eliminates decision fatigue and makes my mornings so much smoother. Plus, I feel confident all day in an outfit I love.

Just Plug in the Laptop

Few things are worse than getting to class and seeing that dreaded low battery notification. It adds unnecessary stress to my day that I’d rather avoid. So, I make it a habit to charge my laptop the night before—or at least check that it’s plugged in. That little step gives me peace of mind.

Finding Hobbies

Not everything in life has to be geared toward work. I struggle with this but I’ve learned that having passions outside of school and work is essential. I picked up writing, reading, working out and making collages—but the possibilities are endless. Find something that sparks your interest and pursue it, even if it’s not related to your major.

Routine, Routine, Routine

I find stability in structure. Even if it’s not a 30-step process that takes forever, adding small elements to my daily, weekly and monthly routines brings me peace of mind. Once or twice a month I set aside a few hours to do my nails. I try to eat at the same time every day and my skincare routine is my holy grail. These little rituals give me comfort and a sense of stability.

Self-Care Makes a huge difference

Self-care is a daily choice. Sometimes it feels impossible, but small changes make a world of difference.