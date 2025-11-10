Best Holiday Couples’ Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is rolling around and so are cutesy couples’ activities! Grab your matching pajamas, get snuggled up and let’s dive in!

What could be better than baking holiday cookies? It’s like a reward for your hard work! You can find fun in discovering recipes, trying new things and decorating! Some fan-favorite recipes are: snickerdoodles, sugar cookies or classic chocolate-chip.

Activity #2 – Matching PJs

The cutest pictures come from matching with your significant other. Plaid, over-the-top or just plain red and green make for the best Instagram post! Old Navy, Walmart and Target have some of the cutest matching pajama sets!

Activity #3 – Holiday Movies

Need a night in? What better way to spend it than being cuddled up on the couch with a bag of popcorn and a cozy blanket? Throw some hot cocoa on the stove and binge! Some classic holiday movies are “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Santa Clause,” “Elf,” “Home Alone” and so many more! (Anything on Hallmark works great, too!)

Activity #4 – “Brr” Basket Exchange

You’ve heard of Boo Baskets, but now it’s time for Brr Baskets! Take a trip to Walmart, Target or wherever you like to shop, create a list of prompts and grab some gifts for your significant other! Some examples of prompts are: something sweet, something to drink, something cozy, something that smells good and something that reminds you of them.

Activity #5 – Holiday Lights

There are plenty of ways to enjoy holiday lights during the holiday season. Whether you and your significant other drive around town, your apartment complex or find a drive-through light show, seeing the holiday lights is a way that everyone can get into the holiday spirit!

Activity #6 – Ice Skating

Okay, hot-take, ice skating is a lot harder than it looks. Nonetheless, it is a great way to spend time with your loved one during the holiday season. (Plus, it’s a lot more fun when neither of you can skate)!

Activity #7 – DIY Ornaments

Grab some clear ornaments, acrylic paint and Mod Podge and make your own ornaments! Put on some holiday music in the background and enjoy each other’s company while creating something beautiful!

Wrapping Things Up (lol)

That’s all I have for you this time, but however you decide to spend the holidays, make sure to make every moment something wonderful. Happy holidays!