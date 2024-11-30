Embracing the Holidays: Activities to Make the Most of the Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is the perfect time for students to unwind and embrace the holiday spirit. Whether you’re back home for break or staying near campus, there are countless ways to make the most of this magical time of year. From having a cozy holiday-themed night in to going out to try new activities, there are many ways to fill your season with cheer.

Holiday Night In

Having a holiday night in is the perfect way for you and your friends or family to spread the holiday joy this season. You can start by baking a festive treat and having a hot cocoa bar to enjoy. Accompany those treats with whatever holiday activity you choose, like decorating a gingerbread house, having a holiday game night, or cozying up to watch a holiday movie. The possibilities are endless, and a cozy night in is the perfect, easy way to spread the holiday cheer.

Look at Holiday Lights

Looking at lights has always been a staple for me when it comes to celebrating the holiday season. You can choose to drive around through different neighborhoods to admire the light displays at different homes, or you can take a walk through your city’s downtown area and admire the decor and lights they have to offer. Some neighborhoods and cities have holiday events and light shows to make the experience even more special. No matter how you choose to enjoy them, holiday lights are a magical way to celebrate the season.

Ice Skating

If you feel like getting active and having a good laugh this holiday season, ice skating is the perfect experience. If you and your friends have never skated before, learning together is a great way to have a laugh and try something new together. If you are more experienced, this is the perfect chance for you to show off your skills. If you are in a city this season, some cities even offer beautiful outdoor rinks decked out with holiday decor and lights to make the experience even more special. You can also warm up after with some hot cocoa and a treat. Whether you are a seasoned skater or have never been on the ice before, this is the perfect way to get active this season.

Gift Shopping

Gift shopping during the holidays is both exciting and rewarding as you search for the perfect presents for your loved ones. If you choose to do this activity with your friends or family, you can work together to find the perfect gift to give, while making memories along the way. You can choose to take your shopping trip at your local mall and enjoy the variety of stores they have to offer, or you can take a different approach and check out your local boutiques and holiday markets to search for something unique. Whether you’re looking for a classic gift or something one-of-a-kind, holiday shopping is a great way to embrace the holiday spirit.

Magic Tree

If you’re in Columbia, Missouri, the Magic Tree is the perfect place to go. This year, the lighting of the famous tree will take place on Dec. 5th, but you can check out the iconic tree at any time this season. The tree’s glowing light decorations create a magical appearance, making it the perfect spot for festive photos with friends. Regardless of whether you want to take pictures or just enjoy the light display, the Magic Tree is a must see holiday stop in COMO.

These are just a few of the many ways you can choose to spend time with your friends and families this holiday season. Whether you’re seeking cozy traditions, outdoor adventures, or festive outings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Regardless of what you like to do for fun, there is sure to be a holiday activity that can fill your season with cheer and create memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. So get ready to embrace the spirit of the holidays, and make the most of the season.