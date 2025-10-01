15 Things to do in CoMo this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

CoMo offers a diverse mix of festivals and events that celebrate the fall season, featuring art fairs, wine and spooky cemetery tours. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

Outdoors

Walk, bike, or run the MKT trail

The MKT Trail is a nine-mile crushed limestone trail that winds through forests and neighborhoods. In the fall, a canopy of colorful leaves makes it especially beautiful.

Explore Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

This park has caves, sinkholes and the Devil’s Icebox, which is a beautiful cave. It is a popular hiking spot, especially in the fall.

Visit the Mizzou Botanic Garden

This garden, located on campus, features trees, native plants and historic specimens. It is the perfect spot for a self-guided walk.

Go to Cosmo Park and Albert-Oakland Park

Cosmo is the largest park in CoMo with open spaces, trails and sports facilities. Albert-Oakland has wooded trails, disc golf and a quieter, more shaded experience.

Pick pumpkins, do a corn maze and ride a hayride at Shyrock’s Callaway Farms

This family-run farm features a giant corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and yard games. This is an excellent spot for a crisp fall weekend with family or friends.

Attend a fall color hike

Missouri State Parks host free guided hikes during peak fall, specifically at Rock Bridge State Park. Park guides will take visitors to see native species and geological features.

Picnic at Stephens Lake Park

This park features a large lake, trails and picnic areas — an excellent spot for a fall photoshoot or an evening walk with friends.

Arts and Events

Watch a show at the Columbia Theater

Fall shows kick off the indoor theatre season and are great for a girls’ night out or date night! The Columbia Theater features a diverse range of shows, from classic plays to musicals. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is one show option playing Oct.30-Nov. 9.

Attend a concert at The Blue Note

The Blue Note has live bands from indie to rock to jazz. Fall schedules usually have both touring and local artists. Ty Myers is playing on Oct. 2. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is on Oct. 30.

Go to a concert or art event in the North Village Arts District

This neighborhood features art galleries, small shops and events like First Fridays, which often include live music and food trucks. First Fridays is a free art crawl on the first Friday of every month.

Listen to chamber music

The Odyssey Chamber Music Series is a classical music series featuring professional musicians performing in intimate venues. Their fall performances feature gorgeous pieces that pair perfectly with a cozy fall night. Oct. 3 is “Firebird” night. Oct. 5 is “Oktoberfest”. Oct. 17 is “Serenade” night.

Attend fall festivals and events

There are plenty of fall festivals in and around Columbia. These events have food, music, crafts and a great atmosphere.

Fall into Art: This is an indoor art fair that has local and regional artists with paintings, jewelry, pottery and more. It is on Nov. 1 at 2200 I-70 DRIVE SOUTHWEST, 65203. Crush Festival: This festival is hosted at Les Bourgeois Vineyards in Rocheport, 20 minutes from downtown Columbia. This is a family-friendly event that has grape stomping, wine and live music. Oktoberfest: This event features beer, food trucks, live music and games. What more could you need? Fall Fest: This event is held downtown, featuring food, music, and crafts, such as pumpkin painting. Ghosts of Greenwood Cemetery Tours: In these guided nighttime tours, actors portray real historical figures buried in the cemetery.

Local Events

Original photo by Caroline Anthes

Go to a Mizzou football game

The fall season is a great time to go to the Mizzou football team. There are tailgates, bars, school spirit and SEC games to look forward to. Even if you aren’t a football fan, the energy is something worth going for.

Walk through the Columbia Farmers Market

This Farmers Market is outdoors through the end of October. There is local produce, baked goods, flowers and handmade goods.

Final Thoughts

No matter your interests, Columbia has a perfect mix of creativity, tradition and seasonal small-town charm. These events are a great way to experience the heart of mid-Missouri this fall.