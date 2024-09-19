The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The gym has been a huge part of my life for the past two years. After not being able to play the one sport I was passionate about all throughout high school during my freshman year of college, I strived to fill my time with another way to stay active. I began going to the gym 5-6 days each week, which then turned into creating a well-researched workout plan to focus on a given muscle group each day. While doing this, I also started trying to see how much I could bench and squat each week. It became addicting. Last semester as a sophomore, I realized how much I have progressed with benching and squatting, and decided to look into competing in powerlifting. The gym had always been just a hobby and not something I ever imagined competing in. However, my lifts were progressing so much, and people approached me in the gym asking if I could compete, so I finally caved and decided to try it.

A powerlifting meet consists of three lifts: squat, bench, and deadlift. For each lift, you are allowed three attempts; the third attempt is typically a one-rep max (heaviest weight you can lift). I had never deadlifted before, so I started in early February. After becoming more comfortable and setting a realistic timeline for myself, I signed up for my first meet in mid-March. I would do my first competition on June 8th, a small push/pull (bench and deadlift only) meet. This gave me plenty of time to learn how to take the strength I already had and focus it on the bench and deadlift, as well as learning the technical aspects of competing in each lift.

From learning the commands given while performing each lift, to perfecting my form and mental focus, I taught myself how to power lift. I am extremely proud of myself since many powerlifters have a coach to guide them through the process. Having a decent strength basis allowed me to not completely start from the beginning, but rather transform the routine I currently had into one that is more powerlifting-focused.

A few days out from the meet, the lifting order was released. The order is created based on each lifter’s opening weight, in ascending order. I looked over the list and noticed that for both bench and deadlift, I was in the middle of my flight. This meant that my openers were competitive within the group, which was a huge confidence boost considering this was my first time.

When it was finally meet day, I was incredibly nervous. The directors reviewed the rules, and warmups began shortly after. Bench was first, so all competitors began to work in with each other on the warmup benches. I had done a fair amount of research about how to warm up properly before competing, but along the way, coaches and other competitors were extremely helpful and supportive, guiding me through my warm-up sets. After warming up, it was time to line up to compete.

I patiently waited for my name to be called. I began talking to the other women competing and was pleasantly surprised with how supportive and encouraging they all were. After my opening bench moved well, my confidence skyrocketed and I became much more comfortable in a competitive environment. As the lifts progressed, everyone was cheering for each other, recording each other’s lifts, helping with equipment, and overall creating a supportive environment for everyone involved. I had so much fun meeting new people while making my debut as a powerlifter.

I ended with a 445 lb push/pull total, benching 140 lbs and deadlifting 305 lbs. Even though these were not the top weights I attempted, for a first meet these numbers were impressive. Once lifting ended, we all gathered for the presentation of awards. I sat with my family as participation medals were given. The director then announced the best lifters overall male and female. The results were calculated based on total weight lifted compared to body weight. When she said my name, I was in utter disbelief. My first time competing and I won an overall award! The feeling was unmatched, and I could see my hard work paying off.

By believing in myself and the strength that I spent so much time perfecting, I ended up winning best female lifter my first time competing. Powerlifting has become a huge part of my life, and I will continue to train to compete in more meets in the future. I tried a sport that was out of my comfort zone and something I never imagined myself doing, and it ended up becoming my passion. I am eternally grateful for everyone I meet while competing who continues to help me grow as a powerlifter, and I cannot wait to see where this journey takes me.