Beating the Winter Blues: Tips for Staying Happy and Energized All Season 

The holiday season is officially over, bringing us to the most dreadful months of the year (or at least I think so). January, February, and March. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of things to look forward to during these months such as starting a new year, Valentines day, and Spring break, but other than that it’s pretty blah. These few months are cold, bleak, and seem to drag on forever which tends to leave individuals feeling those Winter blues. It is crucial to take extra good care of yourself during this time, mentally and physically. Here is everything I will be doing(and you should too) the next couple of months to thrive, not just survive:

1. Get As Much Sunlight As Possible:

Getting sunlight in the winter is so important because it helps your body produce vitamin D, boosts your mood, and helps maintain your energy levels. It’s hard getting outside in the winter, but the best time to do so is midday or if that’s not an option, sitting by a big window will work too!

2. Move Your Body:

Moving your body during the coldest months of the year is far from easy. It’s hard finding motivation when all you want to do is snuggle up in bed, but moving your body naturally releases endorphins which keep your mood up! Some great winter workout options are attending group exercise classes, going for a winter walk, or doing yoga!

3. Prioritize Rest:

It’s essential to prioritize rest to stay happy and healthy all season long. Sleeping boosts your immune system, helps you stay motivated, and regulates your mood hormones. Winter is the peak flu and cold season, so getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night is best for helping your body stay healthy. Winter tends to drain your energy and motivation, so rest is essential if you want to stay productive without getting burnt out. Sleep schedules tend to get a little messed up during these months because of the lack of sunlight, so our body naturally produces more melatonin. It’s important to prioritize quality sleep because it allows your body to balance mood-regulating hormones, leading to a happier you. 4. Focus on Self-Care:

Self-care looks different for everyone, but this time of year is perfect for focusing on yourself. Winter is the perfect excuse to slow down, so take advantage of it! Some of the best self-care ideas for winter are watching comfort shows, making your space extra cozy with candles, experimenting with different skincare products, wearing cute winter outfits, and anything else that makes you feel your best!

5. Socialize, Even When You Really Don’t Want To:

Winter makes it easy to want to isolate yourself, but staying connected is so important for keeping your mood up. Socializing during these gloomy months keeps you out of a slump and reminds you that you’re not alone during this time. Socializing can look like joining a

new club or class, making plans on the weekend to look forward to, and having cozy nights in with your friends.