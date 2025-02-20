Battling Mental Health While Living on Your Own

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

As someone who battles mental health daily, it can be a struggle while being away from home. However, as I am 20 years old, I have to navigate myself every day to be successful. This is my guide to taking care of yourself while being away from home that you could benefit from to make your college experience easier. Everyone’s experience is different, but these are the strategies I have in my routine that might help others.

Have a positive attitude

Having a positive attitude can be easier said than done. When you are feeling these strong emotions, it feels helpless to do anything. However, getting your priorities done will ease your mind, and remember your purpose. Go to class, go to work, see a friend, and grab a sweet treat. We have to force ourselves to go out of our comfort zones. This is important while living on your own at college because you make your own decisions.

Self-care

Academics and work can often make us feel like we are drowning. Putting time aside to be alone can bring peace to our minds. Having self-care days, nights, or even a few hours can make us feel like we are at ease away from the chaos. Self-care time means putting down your phone and dedicating time to only yourself. This means you can take a long shower, do face masks, paint your nails, watch a movie, meditate, and so much more. There is no label to what self-care means for each person. The goal is to calm our bodies with something that makes us happy.

Use campus resources

Living away from home can be very difficult for individuals. Merrimack College offers counseling, CARE Committee, and Office of Wellness Education to help their students when they are facing hardships. The Counseling Center has no cost and is always available. They allow in-person appointments, over-the-phone, and after-hours support to all students.

Talk to trusted friends

Friends are meant to support each other. If you have a well-trusted friendship, do not be afraid to share your feelings with them. Having the support of a close friend is comforting, and makes us feel less alone when we do not live at home. Try to do something together like grab a coffee, see a movie, or have a city! Friends are a great way to help distract and bring some fun into your life.

Do not bottle up your emotions

Our emotions are strong. It is important to not let everything bottle up. This only creates much physical stress and tension within ourselves. It is okay to feel sad. Let your body ride out all your emotions. You may feel better to cry it out. Do not be afraid because we all go through things in life that can be hard, but it does not mean our life is over. Eventually, everything works out.

Take One Day at a Time

Every day is different. We can have great days while having the absolute worst. Take each day as it comes. Live in the moment. Do not worry about things we can not control. Each day we take is an experience. Living away from home allows us to make our own choices, and we can do it right.