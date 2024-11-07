This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Whether I’m cozied up by the fireplace getting nostalgic or braving the brisk morning winds with my headphones on, it’s never a fall day without music to complete it.

I don’t know if you have noticed, but for some reason, everyone is obsessed with fall. This time is characterized by the changing color of the leaves, beautiful bright oranges and vibrant reds on countryside roads. Pumpkin spice lattes and apple pies are a staple, and you can’t forget to mention the whimsy of Halloween. Everyone has their carved pumpkin on their front porches, and everyone’s wearing their best leather jackets as they thrift for the perfect costume.

While all of these things are often first picks for indulging in the fall season, one thing that always gets me into the fall mindset like no other is music. Whether I’m cozied up by the fireplace getting nostalgic or braving the brisk morning winds with my headphones on, it’s never a fall day without music to complete it. But since a certain girl in red has yet to finish her October centric music-cinematic universe, I thought I would turn to the larger McMaster Community to find some fall music recommendations. I went around and asked students what their go-to song this fall was and why others should give it a listen. Let’s see what they had to say!

For Those feeling a little Sentimental:

3rd Year Cognitive Language of Science

Chosen Song: You’re Gonna Go Far by Noah Kahan:

Why You Should Listen: Now that I’m almost halfway done my final year of university, it reminds me that in the thick of things and wherever I end up after, I will always have a place to go back to, and that the people I love are there waiting for me. It makes you think about your life in the moment, reflect on your past, and how far you have come.

4th Year PNB Student

Chosen Song: Lifeline by Joshua Basset

Why You Should Listen: This song is about his relationship with his mother. It’s a song I discovered during university as my own relationship with my mom evolved, and I’m so lucky to say we’ve gotten so close.

4th Year Cognitive Language Student

Chosen Song: Free Now by Gracie Abrams

Why You Should Listen: The bridge into the ending of the song makes me feel like I’m floating. The line “never been less empty, all I feel is free now” has perfectly described how I’ve been feeling going from summer into fall.

For Those Who love to get Cozy:

3rd Year PNB Student:

Chosen Song: Something About You by Eyedress

Why You Should Listen: The song is not necessarily fall but it gives very cozy, calming, comforting vibes. Kinda like Gilmore Girls vibes (and we all know Gilmore Girls is the definition of fall). It’s simply good vibes, and fall is a good season!

3rd Year Greek and Roman Studies

Chosen Song: Ex Factor by Ms. Lauryn Hill

Why You Should Listen: It makes you feel good at a time of year when a lot of people get seasonal sadness.

1st Year Masters in Global Health Student

Chosen Song: Ivy by Leon Bridges.

Why You Should Listen: The song has a very warm, soothing vibe that just feels so fall. The lyrics are about love and connection, and they hit you in a way that makes you think about the people who matter most to you. Plus, his voice is just too good. People should listen to it because it’s one of those songs that makes you slow down and just take it all in, which is perfect for the cozy fall days.

For Those Who need to expand their Music horizons:

4th Year Kinesiology

Chosen Song: Rolling Thunder by Raf Saperra and Conway the Machine

Why You Should Listen: This is such a unique combo of an up-and-coming Southeastern Punjabi artist and east coast hip. Something unheard of in today’s music scene, and something that caught me off guard in the best possible way!

4th Year Cognitive Science of Language

Chosen Song: Aim to please by Shallow Alcove

Why You Should Listen: If you’re a people pleaser it’ll feel like you’re listening to your own thoughts.

For those who return to their tired and true favourites:

3rd Year Greek and Roman Studies

Chosen Song: Forget Her by Jeff Buckley

Why You Should Listen: Okay, I know it’s predictable but only because it’s genuinely one of the best songs of all time.

3rd Year Media Arts and Communications

Chosen Song: Jupiter by Coldplay

Why You Should Listen: It’s what would play when you’re taking a nice walk in the park, on a perfect fall day with an extra pep in your step because your coffee tasted perfect that morning, the leaves are turning into the perfect orange colour and the wind is blowing just the right amount.

Any of these music recommendations sound like they could be your vibe? Check out this playlist and get your fall vibe on!