If you thought this article was about manifestation, you’d be wrong—but I like where your head’s at! Instead, I’m unpacking the power of your thoughts and why it’s essential to choose the words you use with yourself carefully.

We all know the words we say to others can affect their mood, self-confidence, and productivity. But what about the words you say to yourself? What if I told you that your self-talk can actually shape how your brain functions, making you more likely to think in certain patterns?

Our brain’s ability to rewire—known as neuroplasticity—is activated by both our experiences and our thoughts, whether we’re healing from injury or acquiring new skills like learning a language. Functional neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming and strengthening neural connections (Cherry, 2024). So, what does this have to do with how you talk to yourself before bed? The idea is that the words you use to describe daily events shape your thinking patterns. When we think negatively, we often reinforce connections in the brain that make us prone to defaulting to negative thoughts. This can lead to a habit of seeing the worst in situations, making it harder to avoid feelings of anxiety, fear, and frustration. In contrast, maintaining a positive outlook can produce the effects you truly desire.

The frontal cortex is responsible for higher-order functions—how we think, feel, and develop cognitively. Essentially, it’s where all the unique aspects of who we are come together. Long-term positive thinking helps the brain rewire areas of the frontal cortex, establishing positive neural connections with greater ease. It’s like training your brain to think positively all the time. Positive thinking also triggers the release of serotonin, which promotes feelings of happiness, ease, and stress relief (Whitaker, 2018).

Positive self talk can be challenging, but in the long run it can have a great impact on your confidence and self esteem. Here are some tips for how to implement positive thought practices in your life:

Identify Your Self-criticism: Start by noticing what you tend to criticize about yourself. Understanding these patterns is the first step in changing how you think. Surround Yourself with Positivity: Spend time with people who uplift and support you. Positive interactions can help you understand your worth and reinforce positive self-talk. Try Affirmations: Those “silly” affirmations you see on social media? Give them a shot. It might feel awkward at first, but repeating affirmations helps you start believing in their truth. Remind yourself how great you are, and remember that small setbacks don’t define your potential.

Hopefully, I’ve provided some insight into the importance of speaking kindly to yourself. I hope this encourages you to make a positive change in your everyday self-talk!

References

Cherry, K. (2024, May 17). How Neuroplasticity Works: Your experiences can change how you brain functions. Verywell Mind. https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-brain-plasticity-2794886#:~:text=Neuroplasticity%20is%20the%20brain’s%20ability,structural%20changes%20due%20to%20learning.

Whitaker, L. (2018, May 3). How does thinking positive thoughts affect neuroplasticity?. Meteor Education. https://meteoreducation.com/how-does-thinking-positive-thoughts-affect-neuroplasticity/