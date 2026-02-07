THE CHERISHMENT OF LOVING ONESELF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, we always tried to make others happy, whether it was family, friends, or even in relationships.

We have always listened to their needs, their problems, their goals, their likes and dislikes, which makes them happy. But what we seem to always forget is ourselves. Taking care of ourselves is equally important as taking care of others. Our brains go through so much tension every day, whether it’s school, social events, or even maintaining conversations. Little things like that can overwork us, causing us to feel more fatigue than usual.

Sometimes we are even more upset than usual because of bad grades and peer pressures. We just need some time to take care of ourselves. One or a few days a week, depending on your schedules, I believe should be a self-care day. Whether it’s a day or even a few hours, we all need that winding-down time to make us feel more at ease. The more at ease we are, the better we can perform our day-to-day tasks and activities. Some self-care activities can include the following:

. JOURNALING Writing about all the good things and the bad that have happened is a therapeutic way to let out all your emotions and feelings in a safe space. Sometimes we need to physically see how we feel in order to understand what our brains are going through rather than bottling it up! Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash . WINDING DOWN Face masks, painting nails, even just binging Netflix—these are some activities that help our brains to wind down (although they may not seem like much). @taylorswift on Instagram . ANY HOBBIES This can include baking, painting, playing sports, and so much more. Personally baking and painting are my favourites as it helps me serve all my attention to the activity and portray some creativity that gets hidden. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels . KEEPING ACTIVE Keeping your body active, which can be through meditating, or even going on awalk/run. I love going on walks and admiring nature, it truly helps me have time to reflect on my day and gain inner peace. Photo by Emma Simpson from Unsplash

These may seem like small, meaningless tasks right now, but it actually helps us have a calmer self. Not all our life has to revolve around the accompaniment of others; it is good and perfectly normal to want to have some me time too.

Always remember there is so much love around you; I know we feel the need to make our loved ones happy but to do that we need to learn to love ourselves first.