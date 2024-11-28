This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Taking time off school can be an uncomfortable and terrifying idea. However, my experience doing so was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. This choice allowed me to explore myself in a slower realm, removed from the pressures and constraints of university.

My expectations for this ‘safer’ path were quickly challenged. The program was difficult; I was drowning in self-doubt, puzzling content, and a large pile of assignments. To make matters worse, I had no adoration for my studies! I spent class time dreaming about creative ideas, literature, and performing on stage/screen. Facing the truth, I recognized I had an art brain; confining myself to the field of science was unjust, I needed to venture out and explore the honest desires blooming within me.

The university was very accommodating; guidance counselors helped me through this change, providing me with the best options to explore my passions. As per their recommendations, I reduced my course load, took a year off school, and then switched to the English and Cultural Studies program.

During my year off, I returned home to save money. Thankfully, my family was very supportive of my choice, admiring my courage to stray from the norm and pursue the arts. Knowing I would return to McMaster the following year, I took advantage of this time. I enrolled in as many film, acting, vocal, and dance classes as I could, joined a musical theatre production, played in several short films, and wrote an incredible amount of prose, submitting my work to competitions. I was incredibly happy; my path was finally paved in a clearer light.

However, I would be lying if I posed this story as all sunshine and butterflies. I did experience plenty of challenges along the way. Exploring this path meant exercising a novel part of my brain. I had to be confident, resilient, and accepting of failure, knowing it wouldn’t be a smooth-sailing year. Additionally, taking a year off school was emotional! I had diverged from the ‘normal’ university pathway, was isolated and far from friends, and my graduation timeline was delayed by a year. Over time, however, I accepted and understood these challenges through a positive lens, teaching me several lessons to help me through my journey.

For one, I recognized that there is no ‘normal’ path; this is a misconception. In truth, everyone is walking their own unique journey, as they endure unique passions, difficulties, strengths, and fears. It is unjust to compare ourselves when we differ so drastically. Additionally, I realized that whether I graduated from university at 22, 24, or 26, what difference does it make? If I consider my finances and establish determined goals, why should age limit or define success? If anything, our 20s are the best time for self-exploration given the vast array of change, maturity, and growth we experience.

Next, it turns out that being far from friends had perks (in addition to the cons). For one, I was distant from universities, which limited the onset of feeling regretful or melancholy. Second, it allowed my practice of independence; I explored myself on my own terms and time, without the influence of others. Undoubtedly, I missed my friends dearly. However, while distant in physical space, we remained connected through spirit. We supported one another regardless of the journeys we were headed, keeping in touch through texting, calling, and monthly hangouts.

By taking a year off school, I forged my own path and followed my dreams. Experiencing life without constraints and scholarly expectations was necessary to uncover the details of my desires; my hopes, dreams, fears, adorations, dislikes. I am excited for what adventures my 20s have for me next; I am confident they will be great!