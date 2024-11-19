Rooted in Reawakening: The Follicular Phase

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Let’s talk about those phases? Phases?

Note: I will be using terms including “people/those who menstruate,” “those who experience periods,” “individuals” within this article. The terms “woman/women” “girls” “ladies” or “female/women’s health” will not be used as they can be harmful and exclusive. To read more about the importance of using inclusive language in period conversations, click the link below!

Welcome to the follicular phase, the second phase of the menstrual cycle! From my experience with sex education, periods are not adequately explained. I basically understood that women get a period and that’s it. I hope your experience was better than mine, but if it wasn’t, we are in this together! I have an article published on the menstrual phase that talks about my story, reconnecting to the body, queer femininity, and blood, which can be found on my profile as well as the two articles coming soon on the last two phases. As always, I hope that you finish reading this article feeling more comfortable and confident in yourself and/or understanding the lives of those around you. Together, we can build beautiful welcoming communities and that starts with openness and education. Let’s learn!

The Follicular Phase

This may be a new term for many! I enjoyed the looks on a number of my friends’ faces when I first said the word “follicular,” morphing into a contortion that made me giggle but also quickly saddened. It concerns me how much is misunderstood/unsaid about menstruation that even those who experience it (and have for decades) haven’t even come across the terms for the phases before. The follicular phase follows just after the end of the menstrual phase. Bleeding has stopped and our bodies begin to repair themselves.

But you may say “Hey, Jaime, why is it called the follicular phase?” To that I say, great question – I wondered the same thing! This phase is named after the rapid growth of follicles in the ovaries. During this phase, one follicle shows superior maturity and size than the rest of the group of immature follicles. This leads to the development of one follicle as it heads towards ovulation, pumping out increasing amounts of oestrogen (estrogen) leaving you feeling energized. In her book “Period Power,” Maisie Hill describes oestrogen as the “Beyoncé hormone,” confident, alluring, sexual, ready to pick up dance choreography, change that walk into a strut, and conquer the world. Note for my IBS individuals: Hill notes something important about this hormone. For those with IBS, oestrogen can cause increased hypersensitivity to pain and spasm. I have lactose intolerance, IBS, and celiac disease, and being able to understand the ways oestrogen impacts me is crucial in my journey to understanding this body!

Just as the menstrual phase can be understood as Winter, the follicular phase can be understood as Spring. Typically during this phase, energy levels begin to rise and we begin doing our typical daily activities – dancing, gardening, or cleaning around the house. Hill emphasizes a point I believe is fundamentally important to understanding our period: the menstrual cycle does not look the same for everyone! The diagram I have created above is inspired by Hill’s diagram in Period Power, which contains no numbers. I am used to seeing diagrams where the cycle appears to be 28 days long with 5 days of bleeding, but as someone who bleeds for 7-9 days, these diagrams don’t accurately represent me. That’s why I love Hill’s diagram: she conveys the main takeaways – after menstruation, oestrogen is the dominant hormone and after ovulation, progesterone is the dominant hormone.

So, what can you do in the follicular phase? This is a great time to meal-plan, set up reading schedules for class, or start a new hobby. You can truly do anything! Try out something new, feel that inner spark, be curious and play! Spring is a time to embrace that new energy and to listen to your body! If you don’t feel that spark of energy, you may not be giving yourself adequate rest in the Winter (menstrual) phase or there could be something more at play. Remember, simply because we are getting our energy back does not mean we should push ourselves to the breaking point where we feel helpless and exhausted – prioritize self-care! I highly recommend reading Period Power if you are interested in a comprehensive look into the cycle and vaginal health! To bring this to a close, I ask you to lend yourself compassion and grace. We are all learning at our own pace and wherever you are on your journey is an accomplishment (think of how proud little you would be)! Keep a lookout for my next articles on the ovulatory and luteal phase and I send you all, bleeders and non-bleeders, a hug full of joy and well-wishes.

– A fellow bleeder

