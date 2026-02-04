RELAX TO RESET

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You have just finished a long day of classes, and you slump on your bed to take a quick but relaxing break. You decide to watch your favourite TV show or open your preferred doom-scrolling app. Suddenly, two hours have passed, and just the thought of studying is dreadful.

Is all this relaxing, actually relaxing? You may still feel sluggish and the urge to nap after all the “relaxing” you just did. Our bodies need different ways to rest, beyond sleep; this includes relaxing mentally, physically, emotionally, and more (Abramson, 2025).

You might be wondering, “what are some ways I can (effectively) relax?” There are many ways to approach this question; however, I would like to note that my intention is not to provide medical advice, but rather to offer suggestions that may be of interest to you. There are various online sources providing ideas on how to relax, and I would like to share some examples.

One technique can be breathing exercises (Cleveland Clinic, 2025). The British Heart Foundation provides three deep breathing exercises you can try, including box breathing, 4-7-8 breathing, and alternate nostril breathing. Deep breathing can help relieve stress and may be the new mini reset that makes your day (British Heart Foundation, 2025).

Another option is physical activity and progressive muscular relaxation (Cleveland Clinic, 2025; Harvard Health, 2020). Regular exercise reduces stress hormone levels and can immediately increase mood elevating hormones (Harvard Health, 2020). Exercise enhances cognitive function by increasing blood flow to the brain, which can improve cognitive functions like memory and attention (Barankevych, 2023). Progressive muscle relaxation can also help you learn to relax your muscles. The idea is to tighten each muscle for 20 seconds and then slowly release. An example is closing your eyes tightly, then relaxing (Harvard Health, 2025).

I think we can all agree there is a time and place for a good bed-rot session. However, it is also important to be intentional with your time. If you notice you are still stressed, it may be time to think of other activities that help you feel refreshed.

Relaxing should be a pause, a moment to reset before we re-approach our (academic) tasks and responsibilities again. It is an integral part of mental well-being; relaxing creates balance in the chaos of being a university student. There are many ways to approach relaxing, and it really is up to you. Overall, I hope you find a relaxing technique to avoid burnout and stay focused on your goals (and if none of that works, book a one-way trip to Europe!).

Works Cited

Abramson, Ashley. “Seven types of rest to help restore your body’s energy,” American Psychological Association, 06 May. 2025, www.apa.org/topics/mental-health/seven-rest-types.

Barankevych, Alex. “Move to Boost Your Mental Health.” Mental Health Commission of Canada, 23 Mar. 2023, mentalhealthcommission.ca/blog-posts/professionals/move-to-boost-your-mental-health/.

British Heart Foundation. “3 Breathing Exercises to Relieve Stress.” British Heart Foundation, 11 Dec. 2023, www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/heart-matters-magazine/wellbeing/breathing-exercises.

Cleveland Clinic. “How To Relax: 7 Techniques To Try.” Cleveland Clinic, 8 Dec. 2025, health.clevelandclinic.org/how-to-relax.

Harvard Health Publishing. Exercising to Relax. 7 July 2020, www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/exercising-to-relax.