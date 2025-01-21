This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Another year has come and gone; it is officially 2025! Instead of setting a new year’s resolution or creating a vision board, I find the following technique works much better for me. At the start of each new year, I compile a list of “ins and outs”. In other words, a list of goals I’m trying to reach (ins) and a list of bad habits I am trying to shake (outs). You may have heard of this phenomenon through TikTok. I enjoy using this technique as it allows me to reach my goals, stick to a routine, and become a better version of myself. I mean, that’s what the new year is about, right? Following your dreams, reaching your goals, and bettering yourself, both mentally and physically.

Without further ado, here are my lists of both ins and outs for 2025! I hope it inspires and motivates you to set your own goals for this new year.

INS:

Feel-Good Exercises

The end of this year has been difficult for me physically. I’m aiming to get to a place where I can continue working out again despite my physical limitations. Exercises like pilates and yoga are good for the heart and soul, while still being a great workout. I plan on focusing on these more for my workouts.

Meal Prepping

Although I eat clean already, I plan on eating even cleaner this year. I want to be strict with my anti-inflammatory diet. Every Sunday, I want to grocery shop and meal prep for the week ahead, instead of eating out or eating quick and easy junk food. I love to cook, so I definitely think limiting takeout will be achievable. Additionally, I want to try and drink more tea and water.

Prioritizing Mental Health

This year I want to prioritize my mental health. I want to adhere to a consistent therapy schedule instead of going to therapy sporadically and letting my mental health deteriorate.

Consistent Morning Routines

I want to acquire a more consistent morning routine particularly one that doesn’t involve staying in bed and starting my day at noon. This may be difficult because my classes are primarily online, however, I want to start my day off right.

OUTS:

Doomscrolling

I want to spend less time on my phone and more time on hobbies. I’ve recently been into therapeutic colouring and reading, which I plan on continuing this year.

Using Heat on Hair

I really would like to embrace my natural curls more this year. Getting my hair bleached is damaging, thus I want to limit the amount of heat on my hair.

Chocolate

No more artificial sweets, A.K.A chocolate. I never used to crave sugar; however, I have been really enjoying chocolate lately. This needs to end for the sake of my health (sadly).

Planning Ahead

Don’t get me wrong, planning ahead can be beneficial. This year, however, I want to learn to go with the flow. I don’t need to have my whole life planned out at 21.

Clubbing

The older I get, the more I enjoy staying in. I have my awesome, small circle of people and I also enjoy spending time alone with a good book. Instead of clubbing and going out to bars, I want to spend more time doing things and going places worthwhile.

Overall, I want 2025 to be a joyful and productive year. Following this list can help me achieve that goal.