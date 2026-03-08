LITTLE THINGS THAT HELP GET ME THROUGH THE SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As reading week finishes and the semester resumes, I’ve noticed that it’s not the perfectly planned routines that get me through the day, but instead the small habits.

The ones that don’t require much effort, yet still make everything feel just a little bit more manageable. When life feels overwhelming or slightly hectic, these are a few habits that help me stay grounded and relaxed.

One habit that has been very helpful is simply getting ready, even on days that I don’t have anything going on. Getting ready allows me to feel a sense of productivity. My day is not just spent lounging around in my pajamas all day (though I will admit I do often have these days too, and that’s okay!). It may sound small, but simply changing out of my pajamas, fixing my hair, or putting on something cute and comfortable allows me to mentally shift from relaxing to starting my day.

Another habit that I have come to rely heavily on, which I feel we all do, is listening to music. Generally, this works best for me if I do it when I’m walking to class, as it gives me the perfect opportunity to romanticize campus, which is when the motivation to be productive really hits. It also allows me space to breathe, process my thoughts, process my day, and escape the seemingly endless list of assignments and deadlines. Whether I’m listening to a comfort playlist or a song I’ve had on repeat all week, it makes everything feel so much more calm and enjoyable. It has become a necessary but simple way of adding comfort to a routine part of my day.

Additionally, I’ve learned it is important to include at least one small break within my day. This could be doing something artsy, allowing myself to scroll on my phone for a little bit, getting a coffee or a nice meal, watching a comfort show, anything that lets my mind rest for just a minute. Knowing I am able to give myself a break and pause for a minute not only encourages me to complete what I need to do, but it also promises me a moment to relax. This helps the day feel much less overwhelming because I know that at the end of the day, there will always be a chance for some much needed “me time.”

Finally, another habit that has been helping me is keeping my spaces tidy. I do not aim for a perfectly clean room, but a little light cleaning every day such as picking up my laundry, putting my shoes away, or hanging up my sweater makes everything feel so much more organized. Personally, when my room is cluttered, my mind feels cluttered, and keeping my room tidy allows me to decompress. Though these may be small efforts, it feels so much more peaceful and less chaotic, which helps my mindset immensely.

Though none of these habits may be groundbreaking or life-changing, they make my semester feel so much more manageable. As I near the end of my undergraduate degree, I learn that it is

These small actions that have allowed me to manage what may seem unbearable at times, and for that I am grateful. These small actions remind me that I don’t need to have everything figured out, I just need a few small things to help me get through each day, and that is more than enough.