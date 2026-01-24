LEARNING TO RELAX IN A CULTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some days don’t seem like much from an outside perspective. Not every day ends with a completed to-do list or an eventful situation to talk about. They may be quiet or slow. Though this may be a nice break from the stress of university or life, we live in a culture of productivity. Productivity has quickly become a measure of worth, as if rest is something that needs to be earned, not something we need.

Despite being surrounded by this idea of wanting to always be on the go, I think it is important for me to unlearn that mindset. Though this may work for some people, I find that believing I always need to be productive takes time away from being able to be patient and gentle with myself. On days that are unproductive, I feel a subtle guilt creep in. The feeling that I should have done more with my day, I should have tried harder, or managed my time better.

However, I think it is important to recognize that meaning doesn’t always come from productivity. Unproductive days allow for space to breathe, reflect, and recharge. Acknowledging that I have spent the day rotting on the couch with my roommates, in my pajamas all day, with a coffee that goes cold because I forgot about it, may not sound like an eventful day. But for me, these days may just be the most comforting and necessary ones. The day has simply unfolded the way it was meant to, I didn’t force it to be something more.

As I mentioned previously, working toward your goals, completing assignments, and feeling capable can be deeply rewarding. The point I am making is that productivity simply shouldn’t be the only determining factor of a valuable or meaningful day. It is important to find value in the days that unfold without intention. These days often allow space for deeper connections with myself, with others, and with moments that don’t ask anything of me. In the absence of these expectations, I feel more present, and much more willing to sit with what is, not with what should be.

I will acknowledge that learning to slow down is hard, but it doesn’t mean you are required to give up ambition and your goals: it just means taking time for yourself. Taking time to enjoy the peace, quiet, and relaxation that may feel so scarce in university and life. In a culture that emphasizes a busy lifestyle, choosing to slow down can feel immensely uncomfortable and undeserved due to the pressure to make every moment useful. However, it is important to recognize that slowing down does not mean you are falling behind. In fact taking time to check in with yourself and notice how you’re feeling is essential in preventing burnout.

The key to learning to slow down is balance. It is about recognizing that both having goals and taking time to relax and care for yourself can coexist.

Essentially, a day does not need to be completely full to be valuable, rest in itself is valuable. Taking care of yourself is valuable. Some days are simply meaningful just because we’ve lived them.

And sometimes the most important thing you can do is nothing at all.