Four years, gone in a blur of coffee shops, studying, adventures, and exams. I can’t wait to see what the next years bring.

It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m not coming back to McMaster next year. This bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the place I’ve called home for the past four years, but also being so incredibly excited for the next chapter of my life is insane. I’ve never been in a position where my life was entirely open-ended and as I’m moving out of my house in Hamilton and saying goodbye to McMaster’s campus, I can easily say – I don’t know where this next chapter will lead. With masters applications pending and job applications all over the place, I wanted to take a moment and reflect on the past four years of my life and how genuinely life-changing they were.

My first year at McMaster gave me the opportunity to escape my lockdown bedroom. Moving into a student house at 17 definitely wasn’t what I’d planned for myself but with COVID lockdowns and everything falling apart, I said goodbye to my high school life and started fresh. Though I didn’t know it at the time, my house from first year would stick by me for the next three years despite the comings and goings of roommates and ups and downs of student life.

My first few years at McMaster were a struggle. With lockdowns and COVID still looming over us all, I had a tough time immersing myself into what university life should look like. I had made up this idea in my head that I should have a close friend group by now and I should be out all the time going to parties. I was faced with bitter disappointment – which actually proved to be a good thing – and I realized that your university experience is what you make of it.

Heading into my third year, I decided to take the year by full force and put myself out there (despite my introverted nature screaming at me to do otherwise). I tried hard to curate my meticulous schedule (religiously monitored by Google calendar, who should sponsor me!) to include activities that would put me far out of my comfort zone. I joined clubs like HerCampus and attended study groups for my classes to meet more people with similar interests.

Joining HerCampus was probably one of the most life-altering decisions for me. It was my article, “The Struggle of Making Friends in University” that really changed my perspective on things. I had other women reaching out to me about their own experiences with making friends and how I wasn’t alone in how I was feeling. I was able to form a community of like-minded women that support each other. It was such a beautiful thing – being able to share the things that I was insecure about during my time at university and being supported and recognized.

My fourth year experience ended up living up to my expectations of how university should be. While I wasn’t going out partying all the time, I was surrounding myself with the company of wonderful people, and ensuring that I was enjoying my time. I stayed true to myself and allowed my passions to thrive in environments like the MacSci Musical, a community that accepted me with open arms and allowed me into their beautifully talented lives.

To my girls at HerCampus McMaster – thank you for being such a strong presence in my life this past year. Leading this group of wonderfully talented women alongside equally talented and inspiring women has been a dream come true and I’m so grateful for you.

To my professors – thank you for giving me the knowledge that I need to move into the next step of my career and my life. I’ve gained so many valuable lessons from each and every one of you and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to learn in your classrooms and make connections that will last a lifetime.

To my best friends – being friends with you over the past four years has defined this chapter of my life. I’m the person I am today because of you and I hope our friendships last forever.

Goodbye, McMaster! Until next time.