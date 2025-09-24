UMD Health Center Issues Warning After Body Lice Found In Two University Buildings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The university confirmed reports of body lice in McKeldin Library and Kirwan Hall on Sept. 18.

Evidence of the pests was found on the fourth floor of McKeldin and inside a bathroom in Kirwan Hall. The University Health Center sent an official campus-wide message on Sept. 19 warning students of the infestation. University health officials said pest control units inspected the locations that day to guarantee safety for all students.

“Knowing that body lice was found on campus is really scary. I think about it while attending my classes and socializing with other students,” said Sophia Meninno, a sophomore criminal justice and criminology major.

Symptoms of body lice include intense itching; red, irritated bumps; sores; nits (eggs) in hair or clothing; visible lice crawling on the skin or clothing; and skin discoloration.

In a 2011 study from the Florida Museum of Natural History, body lice were first discovered on clothing about 70,000-83,000 years ago and have evolved from head lice. Using their strong, hook-like claws, body lice are able to grasp onto clothing for a long period of time and lay eggs.

Body lice are mainly found in crowded areas and unhygienic places. They are primarily spread through direct contact or by sharing clothing, bedding and towels with infected individuals.

“As a member of a UMD fraternity, if we become infested we would have to shut down all of our events for a few weeks, which would be a pause on a big part of my life here,” said Anthony Colosi, a sophomore mechanical engineering major.

The university said infected students should wash and dry bedding and clothes on the hottest setting, bathe and change daily, vacuum carpets and furniture, and seal any items that

cannot be washed into a plastic bag for two weeks. Chemical treatments like ivermectin lotion, spinosad or malathion, which can be found at Walmart, Target and CVS, are also options for students infected.

The university has asked that students who see any problems to submit a request through the Facilities Service Central Portal. If students experience symptoms, they are to contact the university’s health center as soon as possible to stop the spread of body lice on campus.