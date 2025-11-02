MIND OVER MIDTERMS: STUDENTS SHARE HOW THEY’RE MANAGING MIDTERM PRESSURE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, midterm season is in full swing. Whether you’re sacrificing sleep for studying, scrambling to find that one citation you need for your paper, or buried deep in deadlines, it’s still important to take time to decompress and breathe.

Self-care looks different for everyone. For some, it’s taking a long walk outside. For others it’s curling up and watching their favorite comfort show in bed. So if you’re stressed and don’t know where to start, we asked some Terps what they love to do to unwind, and why.

For Elizabeth Faragi, a sophomore journalism and government double major, reading provides an escape.

“I really like to specifically read autobiographies,” Faragi said. “I think being able to read autobiographies helps me get inspired to do something good with my life. It reminds me that everyone has struggles, even people that write autobiographies, who are famous.”

As for her book recommendations, Faragi’s most recent read was the autobiography of UMD alumna and decorated journalist Connie Chung.

“I just finished the Connie Chung memoir,” Faragi said. “I met her last year, because she came and visited (UMD), but I just finished her memoir and it was incredible. If you haven’t read it, you should read it.”

While the pages of a good book can be an escape for some, other students like to take a more active approach. Payne Masaitis, a sophomore journalism major, names exercise as his favorite form of self-care.

“My one thing is fitness,” Masaitis said. “I like going to the gym or going for a walk. I feel like that’s a good way to get my mind off of all the crazy stuff that happens during the semester. I just put my AirPods in, go to the gym for an hour and a half, and I’m better after that.”

If you’re not into the idea of using a busy indoor gym like Eppley, there’s no need to worry. College Park offers a wealth of outdoor spaces for students, including Paint Branch Trail and Lake Artemesia – both scenic and rarely overcrowded.

As for Masaitis, Lake Artemesia is his preference for his cardio needs.

“I think cardio is really good, especially if you’re running outside,” he said. “ I run around Lake Artemisia, and that’s a good way to just escape from everything. Your mind is cleared. It just makes you feel better, makes you feel more confident.”

For some, a combination of small acts of self-care can go a long way. Reese Delp, a junior physician assistant and human development major, art minor believes in the “tidy room, tidy mind approach,” amongst other habits.

“I deep clean my room to reset and feel more put together,” Delp said. “But a more relaxing way to clear my mind is going on long walks and listening to music.”

Midsemester can be tough. It’s important to keep your community close, schedule moments of self-care, and most importantly — reach out if you’re struggling.