Low Vitamin D can mean low spirits – here are the symptoms and how to fix it

As spring rolls around, most people on campus spend more time outside soaking up the warmer weather. However, it is not unusual to experience a mood slump during this transition. According to a Sanford Health article, short winter days typically means a lack of sunlight, which may cause fatigue. Thankfully, a simple boost of vitamin D can ease those symptoms as the days get longer.

According to Nebraska Medicine from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, vitamin D deficiency can manifest in the body in many ways, including fatigue, loss of appetite and getting sick more easily. These symptoms vary from person to person, so it is important to rule out other illnesses before checking for low vitamin D levels.

It is especially important for women to have a sufficient amount of vitamin D in their bodies.

Dr. Samantha So, an OB/GYN at Temple University Health System, said, “Vitamin D plays a key role in bone health since it helps your body use calcium to maintain a strong, sturdy skeleton.”

So also said that women are at a higher risk for osteoporosis, a disease that causes brittle bones. Due to this risk, it is important to maintain your vitamin D levels from a young age. An article from the National Institutes of Health describes the role of vitamin D in bone health as “indisputable”.

Osteoporosis is not the only future danger for women with low vitamin D levels. Vitamin D can help reduce the risk of heart disease, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). This all might seem anxiety-inducing, but getting more vitamin D in your diet is easier than you think!

While vitamin D supplements exist, buying them is not always necessary. Changing your diet a bit is often enough to increase your levels. So shared some of her favorite naturally vitamin D-rich foods, including tuna, egg yolks and cheese. Some foods are also fortified with vitamin D, most notably cow’s milk, breakfast cereal and some yogurts; all the more reason to eat breakfast.Another classic way to get more vitamin D is through direct sunlight. Spending more time outside, especially as the weather gets nicer, is a great way to get more vitamin D while also enjoying nature and spending time with friends.