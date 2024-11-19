How To Take Back Control of Screen Time in Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

People spend an average of six hours and 40 minutes per day on screens worldwide. In the United States, the average screen time per day is seven hours and three minutes. Humans are awake for about 16 hours a day, meaning nearly half of that time is spent on screens. That is a lot of internet!

While the internet provides information and helps us connect with others in unconventional ways, it is very easy to get sucked in for too long. Too much screen time can fuel comparison and prevent opportunities for being in the present and fulfilling social desires. To reduce these negative effects, here are some ways you can look up from the blue light more often:

Set Screen Time Limits

If you struggle with self-control and your devices easily distract you, try experimenting with the settings on your phone. For example, iPhones have a “Screen Time” section in the Settings app. You can either turn off your screen time at a specific time in the day or limit the total amount of time you spend on a platform. Although there are ways to bypass this, actively choosing to step away can be a good step towards balance in your life.

Journal

Dedicate a quiet time during the day to write down your thoughts and feelings, reflect on your daily life and stay in touch with yourself. Studies show that journaling improves mental health for students and can help with mindfulness. You can also use a journal to note what apps you spend the most time on and assess their positives and negatives.

Take App Breaks

Delete your favorite app for a day. Then try two days. See how long it takes before you feel the urge to re-download it and note the effects of taking a break. You can check your screen time settings and delete the app you use the most. Sometimes, clicking on social media or a game can feel like second nature, and you may not realize how much you have ingrained the habit into your schedule. This test can put your day-to-day life in a new perspective.

Try the 8, 8, 8 Method

This theory urges us to dedicate eight hours for sleep, eight hours for work and eight hours for free time. If done effectively, this can increase productivity and personal growth. Try using at least half of the eight-hour free time for non-electronic leisure — this can ensure that your screen time is reduced by the average time and provide the opportunity for more quality time with friends and family in the real world.

By setting intentional limits and embracing offline activities, you can reclaim your time and create a healthier balance that enriches your life both online and off.