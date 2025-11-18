EmpowerHer Centers Discussion on Women’s Health at UMD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the second floor of Jimenez Hall, tucked in a back corner room, EmpowerHer Health Network held its very first meeting on Sept. 22. Under dim lights, a group of about 25 students sat at desks, some chatting with friends while others’ eyes nervously wandered around the room. The projector screen on the wall read “Wellness Unfiltered: Cycle Tracking” in a cursive lavender font.

Hannah Ellenbogen, a senior chemical engineering student, decided to create EmpowerHer after strolling through the Second Look Fair last year. Ellenbogen was looking for a club centered around women’s health issues and education, but no existing student organization fit the bill. There were groups dedicated to feminist causes and reproductive rights, but none directly focused on health and wellness. That day, Ellenbogen decided to create EmpowerHer.

EmpowerHer aims to break down the stigma surrounding women’s health issues through educational lectures, open discussion and community service efforts. Prior meetings have focused on topics such as the menstrual cycle, STIs, gynecological care and endometriosis. The club recently hosted a letter-writing initiative for women who have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer and are planning to volunteer at a local women’s shelter.

“It is so important for students to have a place to discuss and learn about these topics in a judgment-free environment,” said Ellenbogen. “So much of women’s health is often overlooked. It is amazing how little we are taught about things that impact women’s bodies on a daily basis.”

After her opening remarks, Ellenbogen opened the floor to research chairs Laynie Sheahy and Sharin Haan. Sheahy and Haan delivered a presentation on the different stages of the menstrual cycle, and how they impact hormones and different methods of cycle tracking. The pair went on to describe different workout routines that best correlate with the energy levels of the cycle stages and led the group in a short yoga flow.

“I wanted to help make information about women’s health more accessible, especially topics that aren’t talked about enough,” said Sheahy, senior chemical engineering major. “I love doing research and sharing what I learn to help other students feel informed and supported.”

At the end of the meeting, Ellenbogen shared health resources available for students on campus. The University of Maryland Health Center offers gynecological exams and Pap testing, birth control consultations, pregnancy testing and counseling, STI testing and transgender health care programs. Ellenbogen shared that it wasn’t until recently that she learned of the extent of the services UMD provides; she wasn’t alone. When asked if they knew that the health center provided services such as birth control prescriptions and gynecological exams, only a couple of members raised their hands.

The UMD Health Center is a leader in providing a wide-range of health services for students. They have even been recognized for their LGBTQ+ healthcare equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on several occasions. However, there is a long way to go in terms of national healthcare equity.

It is not uncommon for many women to feel like healthcare providers do not take their concerns seriously. Around 10% of women are diagnosed with endometriosis. However, the disease is continually overlooked. One study found that 75% of women were misdiagnosed with a mental illness or other physical condition before receiving the proper endometriosis diagnosis.

In addition to clinical trials and patient experience, research indicates that women’s biology and sexual and reproductive health is undertaught in schools. A report by Thinx in 2020 claimed that 76% of students surveyed believe they were taught more about the biology of a frog than the biology of a female body.

Many members of EmpowerHer shared a similar sentiment. During the discussion portion of the meeting, Ellenbogen asked when members first learned about reproductive health and whether they believed it was an adequate education. Members recounted stories of middle school sex education often interrupted by teenage boys’ inappropriate jokes or their high school health class that preached abstinence more than it educated on birth control options.

“What I learned in health class was extremely rudimentary. Most of what I know that school should have covered I learned through my friends and my own research and experiences,” said Karleigh Milio, junior information science major and EmpowerHer member.

Unlike the awkward sex ed classes of the past, the EmpowerHer room echoed with thoughtful questions and reflections. Members were eager to learn more about the subject and share their knowledge with the group.

For Ellenbogen, community, connection and conversation are the heart of EmpowerHer.

“I want these conversations to feel comfortable and normal for all women to have,” she said. “The easier it becomes to talk about it, the harder it becomes for society to ignore.”