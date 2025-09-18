What Gym Sneakers are the Best?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walk into any gym, and it is basically a runway for sneakers. You’ll see everything from Onclouds and Nikes (for the girls who love their cardio), to high-top Converse or flat-footed shoes (for the girls who love leg days). While some girls (like me) stick to a basic white pair of sneakers to match every and any outfit, some choose a bold color or a funky pattern that highlights every ounce of their personality.

But let’s be real, Hokas are the shining star of the gym- and for good reasons. If you love being active (like me, and I mean like live in your workout shoes), Hokas are hands down the Holy Grail. Whether hitting the treadmill, going to a HITT class, or power-walking to the deli to get an iced black coffee, Hokas make every step feel like you are walking on a cloud. They’ve got a perfect balance of comfort, support, and style that makes you want to put them on any chance you get. Say goodbye to God awful shin splints and sore feet and hello to amazing colorways and styles, Hokas got your back (more like your knees and feet).

The gym girls are wearing a little bit of everything these days, but my bias, the ones in Hokas, are doing it right. Bad sneakers are so out.