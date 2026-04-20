What Being a Girls Girl Looks Like  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts of being a girl is the ability to uplift other girls and keep the cycle of support going. There is something powerful about encouraging one another, celebrating each other’s successes, and creating spaces where confidence can grow instead of competition. In a world that often pits women against one another, being a “girl’s girl” means choosing support over jealousy and empowerment over comparison. It is about helping other women feel seen, valued, and confident, while continuing a cycle of encouragement that makes all women stronger. But what does that support truly look like, and what does it really mean to be a girl’s girl?

We can simply say that being a girl’s girl means being supportive, loyal, and genuine toward other women, but it is much deeper than any definition could fully describe. Being a girl’s girl comes with a natural sense of genuineness, a feeling that cannot be forced or performed. It shows up in the way women choose to celebrate one another, speak kindly about one another, and create spaces where confidence can grow. It is not just about offering compliments or appearing supportive on the surface, but about carrying a mindset rooted truly wanting the best for other women.

It’s no secret women face sexism, misogyny, and criticism in health fields, the workplace, and in home settings. To be a girl’s girl is to recognize that another woman’s success does not take away from her own. Instead of viewing beauty, achievement, intelligence, or confidence as something to compete over, it means understanding that there is room for all women to thrive. It is choosing to clap when another woman wins, to defend her when she is not in the room, and to remind her of her worth when the world tries to make her question it. In that way, being a girl’s girl becomes a cycle of empowerment, where women fuel confidence in one another and pass that strength along.

This kind of support matters because so much of society has taught women to compare themselves to each other. Being a girl’s girl challenges that pattern. It replaces jealousy with admiration, judgment with understanding, and competition with community. At its core, it is about helping other women feel seen, valued, and secure in who they are. When women choose to uplift one another, they create a lasting kind of power, one built not on rivalry, but on unity, confidence, and mutual respect.