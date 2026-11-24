This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “Gen Z Telephone” is finally out! Olivia Rodrigo has released the remix of her song expectations in collaboration with Chappell Roan. This new remix is being called “The Gen Z Telephone” because Olivia Rodrigo is 23 years old while Chapell Roan is 28, the same age gap as Lady Gaga and Beyonce when the Telephone remix was released in 2009. “Expectations” was already one of Olivia Rodrigo’s trendiest songs from her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” And it was very fun and enjoyable to sing it in your bedroom or the shower (especially while having an existential crisis about your standards in every aspect of your life). But this version with Chappell Roan is one of those times where the remix surpasses the original song because now it is more relatable for everyone.

The “Chappell Roan” Effect

Chappell Roan is known for having many relatable songs for queer people. By talking about her own experiences, she’s able to connect with others who have gone through the same or similar things—because let’s be real, who hasn’t cried while listening to “Casual” or “The Subway” while remembering your personal experience? I included myself on this because I did it the day “The Subway” came out last year and ended up on a journey of flashbacks while riding a bicycle on a downhill ramp.

Also, Chappell Roan is often praised for breaking stereotypes about lesbian women. Her love of pink, glitter, and makeup in a world where feminine lesbians are constantly told “but you don’t look like a lesbian,” because they don’t fit with society’s stereotypes. Her lyrics on “expectations” are mostly based on her personal experience. Retelling how she took the initiative with another girl and ended up “ghosted.” She showed that women can also be unlucky in lesbian relationships, since a lot of straight women believe dating other women is “easier.”

Having singers like Chappell Roan in the music industry is very important because there are a lot of girls who often feel they cannot relate to other music by female artists. With this new collaboration alongside Olivia Rodrigo, anybody can relate to it and sing while having an existential crisis without feeling out of place.

I’ve Got Big Expectations!!! What does this song and its videoclip really mean?

I believe “expectations” is more than a bubbly and glittery song. It is a song that allows you to make fun of your own romantic misfortunes, while recognizing that you genuinely deserve something better than the bare minimum. Also, this song can go far beyond the romantic topic. In life we all should have big expectations, whether it is for career or personal development or both.

In the videoclip, we can see Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan competing against each other in a fictional reality show called “The Big Expectations Show.” They are trying to see who makes the best effort when interested in someone, and whoever makes the bare minimum is disqualified. I love how the video works as a mockery, but also as an indirect to all those people who have ghosted or love-bombed someone else.

In conclusion, I loved this collaboration. It brings you two different perspectives about the lack of luck in romantic love. They also maintain a strong friendship based on mutual support, while joking about who acted the most ridiculously while interested in someone, or who has the highest standards (or I mean “big expectations”). Since we enjoyed this collaboration, let’s have big expectations in every aspect of our lives and not settle for the bare minimum. But let’s not get too crazy either, because no one is going to bring us the moon just to prove that they’re actually interested in us.